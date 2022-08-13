Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell nears return

The uber popular Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell is on the comeback. But where and how did it begin?

Mexican Pizza is based upon a traditional streetfood of Oaxaca, Mexico: Tlayudas.

The recipe is simple: fried flour tortillas filled with refried black beans, a layer of cheese, a layer of meat, and optional toppings of lettuce, tomatoes, and another meat.

The Taco Ball version combines two flour tortillas, seasoned beef, refried beans, pizza sauce, a three-cheese blend, and diced tomatoes.

Mexican Pizza was a staple offering for years until 2020 when the item was first pulled from the menu in order to "streamline" offerings, according to the website.

In May 2022, Taco Bell brought the menu item back, but it sold out in mere weeks. Now the fast food company looks to reintroduce Mexican Pizza in September.

The Mexican Pizza became a trending topic with the support of the internet and celebrity endorsements. Before the May return, over 200,000 people signed a Change.org petition to bring back the menu item.

When the menu item returned in May, Taco Bell was not prepared for the surge in consumer demand. Demand was seven times greater than when previously a menu item, according to Taco Bell. The chain also faced supply shortages that spring.

Taco Bell plans to celebrate the permanent return of the menu item with a musical production to premiere exclusively on TikTok. The release date has not been announced.