Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
sanantoniothingstodo.com
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
dakotanewsnow.com
TOP HEADLINES
There’s some patchy fog around the region this morning that’s clearing out. We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region today. It’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the southeast to the low 80s. Sponsored. Local...
dakotanewsnow.com
The Band Perry to replace Lady A’s performance at 2022 State Fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and Legend Seeds welcome The Band Perry with special guests Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block to perform at the State Fair grandstand on Sunday, Sept. 4. Tickets to attend The Band Perry’s performance are on sale now at SDStateFair.com,...
California lawsuit alleges DeLorean stole idea for San Antonio revival
The company says DeLorean's new founders worked under its nose.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm
NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. “What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
Luxe Texas lifestyle shop opens in prime San Antonio shopping district
San Antonio is welcoming a Dallas transplant to one of the city's prime shopping districts: Saint Bernard, the popular ski-inspired lifestyle brand, is will open in The Shops at Lincoln Heights on Thursday, September 8. Starting at 5 pm, the grand opening party will feature hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and music...
Waste not, want not for one San Antonio west-side family
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
dakotanewsnow.com
Local universities providing food pantries for students
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people have been affected by inflation, among those are college students. With college starting back up many students are wondering how they will keep up with different costs. Different universities in South Dakota such as SDSU (South Dakota State University) and USD (University of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sonicboomrecords.com
Staff Picks: Sunny & The Sunliners - Mr Brown Eyed Soul Vol. 2
What they're saying: Here is NPR’s Oliver Wang on the origins of Sunny’s sound: “Much like Los Angeles' vaunted "eastside sound," San Antonio's westside equivalent was born out of the city's Mexican-American barrios, where teenagers like Ozuna combined the harmonies of doo-wop with the brassy sound of Mexican conjunto bands.” And Joshua Pitney at the Texas Music blog gives this lovely discription of the sounds on Mr Brown Eyed Sould V. 2: “The instrumentation and arrangements subtly shift the context and create a clear Tejano undercurrent… This perfectly sets the stage for Sunny’s tender yet sorrowful voice, building tension until the drums finally hit. When they do, all of the instruments blend together and give the impression of a band that could change directions at any moment — a classic soul singer backed by a group of musicians with an eclectic musical vocabulary.”
'GMA's John Quiñones talks Uvalde with Archbishop of San Antonio
The two talked about Uvalde's resilience.
El Chaparral remains a family affair 50 years strong in San Antonio
El Chaparral has been serving San Antonio since the 1970s.
San Antonio Burritos Bites: Back to Los Balito's for breakfast
It's like a breakfast taco, but bigger, in case you didn't know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota public universities prioritize academic affordability
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents Institutions is taking steps to help make public universities more affordable. The BOR implemented the project First Day Access which includes discounted prices for course materials and the guarantee of accurate content for the start of class. Rather than purchase a textbook or an external digital item, First Day Access allows students to access digital course materials at a lower cost.
San Antonio Current
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: My Chemical Romance, The Meteors, DJ Pauly D and more
In big news for San Antonio rock fans, My Chemical Romance's reunion tour is finally swinging into the AT&T Center. But if catching an arena show isn't your thing, venues ranging from the Paper Tiger to Gruene Hall to the posh 1902 nightclub are offering a diverse array of alternatives.
foxsanantonio.com
18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
Prospect Parlor, San Antonio's first all-women barbershop, tattoo spot
Where you can get a haircut and new ink all in one place.
KSAT 12
7-Eleven’s ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ returns this month
SAN ANTONIO – Slurpee enthusiasts get excited! Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven returns for the second time this year. On Saturday, Aug. 27, 7-Eleven, Stripes, and Speedway loyalty members can fill up any container for $1.99 at participating 7-Eleven locations, according to a news release. “We know...
Over 6,000 CPS Energy customers report power outages across San Antonio
The outages are a result of Sunday's rainfall.
San Antonio's Brackenridge Park offers some of the best hiking trails, shade
Find some shade at this local park.
Saipan Tribune
Saipan street is renamed after Deda family patriarch
Members of one of San Antonio’s longstanding families gathered last Friday for the unveiling of a new signage that officially renames one of their village streets after their late patriarch, Manuel Blas Sablan, more affectionately known as “Tun Manet Deda.”. The Hakmang Avenue was renamed as the Tun...
Comments / 0