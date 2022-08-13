ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
There’s some patchy fog around the region this morning that’s clearing out. We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region today. It’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the southeast to the low 80s. Sponsored. Local...
The Band Perry to replace Lady A’s performance at 2022 State Fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and Legend Seeds welcome The Band Perry with special guests Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block to perform at the State Fair grandstand on Sunday, Sept. 4. Tickets to attend The Band Perry’s performance are on sale now at SDStateFair.com,...
Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm

NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. “What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
Local universities providing food pantries for students

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people have been affected by inflation, among those are college students. With college starting back up many students are wondering how they will keep up with different costs. Different universities in South Dakota such as SDSU (South Dakota State University) and USD (University of...
Staff Picks: Sunny & The Sunliners - Mr Brown Eyed Soul Vol. 2

What they're saying: Here is NPR’s Oliver Wang on the origins of Sunny’s sound: “Much like Los Angeles' vaunted "eastside sound," San Antonio's westside equivalent was born out of the city's Mexican-American barrios, where teenagers like Ozuna combined the harmonies of doo-wop with the brassy sound of Mexican conjunto bands.” And Joshua Pitney at the Texas Music blog gives this lovely discription of the sounds on Mr Brown Eyed Sould V. 2: “The instrumentation and arrangements subtly shift the context and create a clear Tejano undercurrent… This perfectly sets the stage for Sunny’s tender yet sorrowful voice, building tension until the drums finally hit. When they do, all of the instruments blend together and give the impression of a band that could change directions at any moment — a classic soul singer backed by a group of musicians with an eclectic musical vocabulary.”
South Dakota public universities prioritize academic affordability

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents Institutions is taking steps to help make public universities more affordable. The BOR implemented the project First Day Access which includes discounted prices for course materials and the guarantee of accurate content for the start of class. Rather than purchase a textbook or an external digital item, First Day Access allows students to access digital course materials at a lower cost.
18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
7-Eleven’s ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ returns this month

SAN ANTONIO – Slurpee enthusiasts get excited! Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven returns for the second time this year. On Saturday, Aug. 27, 7-Eleven, Stripes, and Speedway loyalty members can fill up any container for $1.99 at participating 7-Eleven locations, according to a news release. “We know...
Saipan street is renamed after Deda family patriarch

Members of one of San Antonio’s longstanding families gathered last Friday for the unveiling of a new signage that officially renames one of their village streets after their late patriarch, Manuel Blas Sablan, more affectionately known as “Tun Manet Deda.”. The Hakmang Avenue was renamed as the Tun...
