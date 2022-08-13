ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Northeast Of Castaic Lake Prompts Response from Firefighters

A brush fire northeast of Castaic has prompted a response from firefighters Monday evening. The brush fire, dubbed the Rock Fire, was first reported around 9:45 p.m. on Lake Hughes Road northeast of Castaic Lake, said Jeremy Stafford, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Hiker Pronounced Dead In Towsley Canyon

An unresponsive hiker was pronounced dead on a hiking trail in Towsley Canyon Monday morning. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a man found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a trail in Towsley Canyon on the 24300 block of The Old Road In Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Residents Invited To Comment On Camp Scott

Santa Clarita residents have the opportunity to voice their concerns about Camp Scott becoming a home for violent juvenile offenders on Wednesday. For those who have concerns about Camp Scott on Bouquet Canyon Road becoming a permanent home for juvenile serious offenders, the County’s Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant (JJRBG) Subcommittee is holding a virtual meeting on Wednesday, August 17 from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Stevenson Ranch Man Identified As Man Found Dead In Towsley Canyon

The hiker that was pronounced dead in Towsley Canyon Monday has been identified. Jeffrey Killingsworth, 59, from Stevenson Ranch was the man found unresponsive on the Towsley Canyon hiking trail, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday, Affecting SCV Residents

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, cautioning residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, to reduce power usage during peak times. The ISO is calling for a Flex Alert, asking all California and SCV residents to voluntarily reduce electrical usage between 4...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Towsley Canyon hiker identified by coroner’s office

The man who was pronounced dead in Towsley Canyon on Monday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office. The hiker was identified, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Coroner’s Office, as 59-year-old Stevenson Ranch resident Jeffrey Killingsworth. The cause of...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Firefighters Come Together To Honor Fallen Comrade With Pickleball Tournament

Local firefighters came together Monday in Valencia to host a fundraiser playing pickleball in honor of a fallen Kern County firefighter who died in June. On Monday, the firefighters brought together coworkers and family to play pickleball at the Paseo Club in Valencia in honor of their fallen friend Aiden Agnor, 18, a Kern County fireman who tragically passed away in June.
KERN COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on `active duty’

A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of ocean lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD

LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
Key News Network

Fire Engulfs Back House, Multiple Vehicles in Downey

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A house fire in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon included multiple burning vehicles. The Downey Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire around 12:35 p.m. Aug. 15, on the 13100 block of Verdure Avenue. Downey Police Department and firefighters arrived on scene...
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks

A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Vivid Snacks

Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles

When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

‘Large Amount’ Of Meth Found In Vehicle In Newhall

A man was arrested Thursday after deputies found a “large amount” of methamphetamine in his vehicle in Newhall. Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Special Assignment Team were patrolling the 23900 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall when they observed two sole vehicles parked in the wash bay of a closed car wash, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Burglars wanted in hour-long spree of restaurant break-ins from Calabasas to Westlake Village

Help is needed to identify a team of burglars who broke into several restaurants in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village in just one hour.The burglars were caught on security video, breaking into a total of seven restaurants between 2:35 a.m. and 3:35 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In at least one break-in, the intruders shattered a glass door to get into the business, and went for the cash registers and safes.Investigators did not identify any of the restaurants that were targeted.A description of the burglars was not given, but they all appeared...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital

POMONA, Calif. — A patient transported to a Los Angeles-area emergency room Monday night was carrying a pipe bomb, police confirmed. Security at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center told police that they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina shortly after 9 p.m., KTLA-TV reported.
POMONA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Salvation Army Launches Back To School Drive

Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army Corps, is planning to host a back to school drive for local students to ensure they have supplies and resources. The Santa Clarita Corps is hosting a back-to-school supply drive from Monday August 15th through Friday, August 26th, where donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army offices.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

