Help is needed to identify a team of burglars who broke into several restaurants in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village in just one hour.The burglars were caught on security video, breaking into a total of seven restaurants between 2:35 a.m. and 3:35 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In at least one break-in, the intruders shattered a glass door to get into the business, and went for the cash registers and safes.Investigators did not identify any of the restaurants that were targeted.A description of the burglars was not given, but they all appeared...

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO