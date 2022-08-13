Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Northeast Of Castaic Lake Prompts Response from Firefighters
A brush fire northeast of Castaic has prompted a response from firefighters Monday evening. The brush fire, dubbed the Rock Fire, was first reported around 9:45 p.m. on Lake Hughes Road northeast of Castaic Lake, said Jeremy Stafford, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Hiker Pronounced Dead In Towsley Canyon
An unresponsive hiker was pronounced dead on a hiking trail in Towsley Canyon Monday morning. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a man found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a trail in Towsley Canyon on the 24300 block of The Old Road In Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Residents Invited To Comment On Camp Scott
Santa Clarita residents have the opportunity to voice their concerns about Camp Scott becoming a home for violent juvenile offenders on Wednesday. For those who have concerns about Camp Scott on Bouquet Canyon Road becoming a permanent home for juvenile serious offenders, the County’s Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant (JJRBG) Subcommittee is holding a virtual meeting on Wednesday, August 17 from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.
Santa Clarita Radio
Stevenson Ranch Man Identified As Man Found Dead In Towsley Canyon
The hiker that was pronounced dead in Towsley Canyon Monday has been identified. Jeffrey Killingsworth, 59, from Stevenson Ranch was the man found unresponsive on the Towsley Canyon hiking trail, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
Statewide Flex Alert Issued For Wednesday, Affecting SCV Residents
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, cautioning residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, to reduce power usage during peak times. The ISO is calling for a Flex Alert, asking all California and SCV residents to voluntarily reduce electrical usage between 4...
signalscv.com
Towsley Canyon hiker identified by coroner’s office
The man who was pronounced dead in Towsley Canyon on Monday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office. The hiker was identified, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Coroner’s Office, as 59-year-old Stevenson Ranch resident Jeffrey Killingsworth. The cause of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Firefighters Come Together To Honor Fallen Comrade With Pickleball Tournament
Local firefighters came together Monday in Valencia to host a fundraiser playing pickleball in honor of a fallen Kern County firefighter who died in June. On Monday, the firefighters brought together coworkers and family to play pickleball at the Paseo Club in Valencia in honor of their fallen friend Aiden Agnor, 18, a Kern County fireman who tragically passed away in June.
foxla.com
Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on `active duty’
A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of ocean lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
Fire Engulfs Back House, Multiple Vehicles in Downey
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A house fire in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon included multiple burning vehicles. The Downey Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire around 12:35 p.m. Aug. 15, on the 13100 block of Verdure Avenue. Downey Police Department and firefighters arrived on scene...
foxla.com
Laura McCulloch, Australian actress reported missing by family, arrested in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - An Australian actress reported missing by her family after she did not return from a date Friday was in custody Tuesday following her arrest in Santa Monica on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to police. Laura McCulloch 37, was arrested by Santa Monica...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Large Amount’ Of Meth Found In Vehicle In Newhall
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies found a “large amount” of methamphetamine in his vehicle in Newhall. Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Special Assignment Team were patrolling the 23900 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall when they observed two sole vehicles parked in the wash bay of a closed car wash, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Over 4 million L.A. County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering next month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline.
Burglars wanted in hour-long spree of restaurant break-ins from Calabasas to Westlake Village
Help is needed to identify a team of burglars who broke into several restaurants in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village in just one hour.The burglars were caught on security video, breaking into a total of seven restaurants between 2:35 a.m. and 3:35 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In at least one break-in, the intruders shattered a glass door to get into the business, and went for the cash registers and safes.Investigators did not identify any of the restaurants that were targeted.A description of the burglars was not given, but they all appeared...
Santa Clarita Radio
Signature Sandwiches, Burgers, And More Offered At Reyes Winery On Main
Reyes Winery located in Santa Clarita is a restaurant and rooftop tasting room located on Main Street. Robert Reyes, owner of Reyes Winery, first envisioned having a vineyard as a hobby. Over the years, Reyes turned it into a passion and wanted to open his own winery. “The 16-acre vineyard...
Pipe bomb found on patient at California hospital
POMONA, Calif. — A patient transported to a Los Angeles-area emergency room Monday night was carrying a pipe bomb, police confirmed. Security at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center told police that they located a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse on a patient who was brought in by ambulance from West Covina shortly after 9 p.m., KTLA-TV reported.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Salvation Army Launches Back To School Drive
Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army Corps, is planning to host a back to school drive for local students to ensure they have supplies and resources. The Santa Clarita Corps is hosting a back-to-school supply drive from Monday August 15th through Friday, August 26th, where donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army offices.
Comments / 0