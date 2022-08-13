Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders: 'Rumor Has It' Ex-Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Could Join Jackson State
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders teased a major addition to his coaching staff Tuesday. "RUMOR HAS IT - FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE ZIMMER MIGHT BE JOING JACKSON STATE," Sanders tweeted while linking out to a portion of a speech Zimmer gave to his team. Sanders hired Zimmer's nephew,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs Contract to Be 'Sweetened Sooner Than Later'
After several quarterbacks recently signed lucrative new contracts, Patrick Mahomes' deal with the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't look as good as it once did for the former NFL MVP. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Mahomes' contract with the Chiefs could be sweetened "sooner than later" to put him...
Bleacher Report
Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'
The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
Bleacher Report
Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Drake London's Knee Injury Not Long-Term Concern for Falcons, Arthur Smith Says
Atlanta Falcons first-round wideout Drake London left Friday's preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions after suffering a knee injury and didn't practice Sunday, though the team doesn't appear to be overly worried about the situation. "It's nothing that we're really concerned about long term," head coach Arthur Smith told reporters....
Bleacher Report
NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021
The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021. Between 2002 and...
Bleacher Report
Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Fight on McBroom vs. Gib Undercard Set for Sept. 10
Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off in the boxing ring after all. TMZ Sports reported the bout between the former NFL running backs will take place on Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium as part of the undercard for the fight pitting Austin McBroom against AnEsonGib. While...
Bleacher Report
NFL Stars Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Kevin Byard Invest in National Cycling League
Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James and Kevin Byard are competitors on the football field, but they have joined forces for a business venture away from the gridiron. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the trio of NFL stars were announced as part of a group of investors in the National Cycling League. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
49ers News: Robert Nkemdiche Released After Agreeing to Contract in July
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who signed with the team on a one-year deal on July 26. The 27-year-old played his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected the Ole Miss star with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.
Bleacher Report
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Expected to Sit Out Entire Preseason, Says HC Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is highly unlikely to see any action during the preseason. According to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed as much Saturday, saying, "That's really what [general manager] Chris [Ballard] and I talked about. I can't see that changing for any reason."
Bleacher Report
Kenneth Walker III Dealing With Hernia Injury; Seahawks Hoping He'll Play Opener
Seattle Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III may not be ready for the season opener against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters the running back missed Tuesday's practice because of a hernia, and the hope is for him to be ready to go by Week 1:. The 21-year-old...
Bleacher Report
Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season
The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
DK Metcalf: 'There Were Doubts' If I'd Stay with Seahawks Before Contract Extension
The Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf may have agreed to a long-term contract extension this offseason, but the star receiver admitted that he seriously wondered whether his future was in Seattle before the deal was completed. "Of course, there were doubts if I was gonna be in Seattle or not,"...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Kenneth Walker III Expected to Have Sizable Role in Seahawks Backfield
Following the unexpected retirement of running back Chris Carson, the Seattle Seahawks will be relying on a new lead ball-carrier this season. It appears that rookie Kenneth Walker III is set to assume that role over fifth-year veteran Rashaad Penny. "Walker is going to be a bigger part of Seattle's...
Bleacher Report
Dodgers' Walker Buehler Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Elbow Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers star Walker Buehler is going to be out of action for the remainder of the year. The Dodgers announced Monday that the 28-year-old is set to undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23. It's not clear if Buehler will need Tommy John surgery at this point, according...
Bleacher Report
Steve Worster, 2-Time All-American FB at Texas, Dies at Age 73
Two-time All-American fullback and two-time national champion Steve Worster, who served as the bedrock and inspiration for head coach Darrell Royal's wishbone offense at the University of Texas, died Saturday at the age of 73. Worster's alma mater announced his passing Sunday. "Steve was the toughest football player I have...
Bleacher Report
QB Davis Mills Says Texans Are 'Ready to Go out and Shock the World'
The Houston Texans went just 4-13 last season, the second straight season the organization only won four games. But quarterback Davis Mills believes big things are on the horizon for the team. "We're ready to go out and shock the world," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk. The...
Bleacher Report
Lane Kiffin Says Ole Miss Found New Punter Charlie Pollock 'at a Keg Party'
In a story straight out of a potential college comedy movie, Ole Miss found itself a new punter at a party inside a fraternity house. Head coach Lane Kiffin spoke to reporters about the team's new punter, Charlie Pollock:. "I don't know a whole lot about him," he said. "I...
Bleacher Report
Bears' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
Training camp and preseason games are important for every NFL team. But perhaps even more so for franchises currently in a state like the Chicago Bears, who are looking to turn things around in a new era led by first-time head coach Matt Eberflus. There are a lot of young,...
Bleacher Report
King: Jimmy Garoppolo Doesn't Have 49ers Playbook, Attend Meetings amid Trade Rumors
Jimmy Garoppolo clearly isn't preparing to spend the 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the veteran quarterback doesn't even have a playbook. He also reportedly doesn't attend quarterback or team meetings and "barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese." Garoppolo has a...
Comments / 0