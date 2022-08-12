ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Harris, Newsom appear in Oakland amid talk about future White House ambitions

By Da Lin
 4 days ago

VP Harris, Gov. Newsom tout California space industry in Oakland 02:29

OAKLAND – Back in the Bay Area, Vice President Kamala Harris held a press event in Oakland's Chabot Space and Science Center Friday. Among the people to join her at the event was Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Even though the presidential election is still a couple of years away, with President Joe Biden possibly running for a second term, political experts say Newsom and Harris are two likely future candidates for the White House.

In Harris' speech, where she pushed for new rules on regulating the commercial space industry, the vice president's first remark was about how the Biden administration is working to tackle inflation.

"Today, the House of Representatives will vote on the Inflation Reduction Act.  I believe they have or about to," said Harris.  "Soon, we will cap the cost of insulin for seniors to just $35 a month, which is a huge step toward making life manageable for so many people. We will reduce health insurance costs for 13 million Americans by an average of $800 a year."

Harris continues to show support for Biden and his plan to seek a second term in 2024.

Newsom, who also spoke at the event, has said he has no White House ambitions and believes Biden should run for re-election.

"Both of them are viable. And then the thing I would say that Vice President Harris has over Governor Newsom is that she is Vice President Harris. She is one seat removed from the presidency, if anything should happen for example," said political expert and retired SFSU professor Joseph Tuman.

Tuman said it would not be awkward for two long-time allies to seek the same seat.

"As long as the rhetoric is toned down. As long as the discussion is collegial and friendly. You can have a friendly disagreement with somebody," said Tuman. "It used to be the case that people who were running for president against each other were friends."

Comments / 85

James Youngblood
4d ago

I watched her speech. She said the following:"We are regulating the regulations that regulate the commercial space industry regulations so that they will be regulated regulations."

Reply(14)
72
Pat Zimm
4d ago

She's in the number two seat and she has absolutely no ambition to do anything. What were they discussing? Gavin becoming the first male VP under a female president? I really hope she's delusional enough to force Biden to step away and try to run on her record.

Reply(2)
26
TerryLee Schiller Farrar X
3d ago

the only White House ambition I want to see are those Crooks out of there. the government is corrupt and should be reevaluated. Congress needs term limits no inside Trading and age restrictions

Reply
24
 

thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
Fox News

Twitter squirms as Biden looks lost, coughs through speeches, shakes hands afterwards: 'Not fit to serve'

Twitter users expressed discomfort over viral clips of President Joe Biden coughing repeatedly throughout a Tuesday White House address on the passage of the CHIPS bill and then shaking hands with several lawmakers afterwards. Biden also looked dead in the water while expecting a handshake from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., even though the two had shaken hands only seconds prior.
Fox News

Hunter Biden makes rare public outing amid investigation

Hunter Biden appeared in public in Malibu, California, with wife Melissa Cohen and their son Beau Thursday after news broke that the outcome of an investigation into his finances had reached a "critical stage." Hunter Biden has made few public appearances since his father Joe Biden won the presidency in...
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Washington Examiner

Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
