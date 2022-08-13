DERBY, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Talent and tradition in Derby. But what separates the Panthers year after year is their ability to bring the talent together into a team. “We all know we have talented players, but it’s the team that makes us special,” said senior defensive end Samuel Same, an Iowa State commit. “Being able to come together and work hard to be the best we can be is what makes us special every year.”

