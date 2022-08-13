Read full article on original website
catchitkansas.com
Countdown to Kickoff: Maize Eagle football
MAIZE, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Maize High Eagles made history last year by advancing to the 5A state championship game for the first time, coming up just short and settling for runners up. But with an offense that’s back and reloaded, and arguably the best in the state...
catchitkansas.com
Countdown to Kickoff: Derby Panther football
DERBY, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Talent and tradition in Derby. But what separates the Panthers year after year is their ability to bring the talent together into a team. “We all know we have talented players, but it’s the team that makes us special,” said senior defensive end Samuel Same, an Iowa State commit. “Being able to come together and work hard to be the best we can be is what makes us special every year.”
American Cornhole League Pro Shootout Series coming to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Cornhole League (ACL) Pro Shootout Series is coming to Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, August 20. Wichita will be the seventh stop on the ACP Pro Shootout tour. ACL pros will be competing for an automatic bid to the Pro Shootout Championship in September, as well as over $20,000 […]
Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
PHOTOS: 1972 centennial time capsule
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The time capsule that was buried at the new Hutchinson city offices in 1972 was opened today at a special ceremony at city hall. It included letters magazines and other artifacts from the time. The ceremony also included the placing of the sesquicentennial time capsule to be opened in 2072.
KSN.com
Friday Guy Day – Rock’s Dugout Sportscards
If you’re a sports card collector or trader, there is a spot in Wichita that you should know about!. It’s been around for many years and is inside a bowling alley. It’s called Rock’s Dugout and has thousands of collector cards for every sports fanatic to marvel at.
wichitabyeb.com
Visiting Donut Palace in Augusta, KS
One of the favorite donuts shops in Wichita is Donut Palace on north Broadway. Did you know before that, there was already one outside of town in Augusta, KS? If you happen to be east of Wichita, this location of Donut Palace is just as good and definitely worth a try.
KAKE TV
Hutchinson High School holds field night for Jones family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Don Michael Field was the place to be in Hutchinson on Saturday night, where Kansans gathered to support and raise money for the Jones family. The field night, sponsored by DECA students at Hutchinson High School began at 5:00 p.m. and ended at 9:00. Those who attended the event were able to play games, eat lots of good and engage in other activities geared toward people of all ages.
Seth Schartz wins car at 'Blazin' Hot Summer Giveaway'
Eagle Radio’s “Blazin’ Hot Summer Giveaway” lived up to its name Friday evening in Hoisington. The 123 finalists for the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer endured a typical August evening and temperatures flirting with the century mark outside of Ehler Chevrolet. Ellinwood’s Seth Schartz had the lucky No. 30 ball for the win.
New exhibit shows Wichita’s history with electric guitar
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new exhibit in the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum has opened, showcasing the city’s history with the electric guitar. The exhibit is called “History of the Electric Guitar and Its Early Players.” The city says this is a great tie-in to Wichita, because in 1932, a Wichitan named Gabe Brewer staged […]
Projects to improve 11 Kansas highways, including East Kellogg, announced
Eleven projects to improve Kansas highways was announced Monday in Andover by Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz.
Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity
DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
KWCH.com
Stormy skies, cooler conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a strong cold front will continue to sweep across the state today. After three days of triple digit temps, expect highs in the 70s and 80s today across Kansas (around 90 degrees in Wichita) or 20 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday.
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
KAKE TV
Local teacher shares her non-traditional way of entering teaching profession
Classes started Monday for some area districts including in Wichita. In Haysville, one teacher is still getting her classroom ready, because her students are still off for a few more days. Amy Cruce said she had plans of teaching growing up, because that's what her mother did. She went to...
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
