Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH Titsworth
“Jogger’s Hill” in Colorado Is One of the Most Haunted Back Roads in the USYana BostongirlColorado State
Related
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
A Piece Of Dolly Parton Is Coming To Northern Colorado
Dolly Parton, more than just a country music icon. She's like a fine wine, the older she gets (and yet she never truly seems to age) the better she gets and the more broad her appeal becomes just because she is such a wonderful human being and does so much for so many other people in various ways.
iheart.com
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In Colorado
Nothing beats cravings like a good, full sandwich. The beauty of sandwiches is the various kinds you can craft, from simple grilled cheese to stacked subs. Luckily, sandwich shops are around to satisfy your cravings and provide a good variety of offerings. There are some shops and restaurants, however, that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The World’s Biggest Pizza Party Is Coming To Northern Colorado
The world's biggest pizza party is coming to Northern Colorado. At the end of August, Project Pizza will attempt to break the record for the world's biggest pizza party - and you can help make history. About Project Pizza. Project Pizza is more than a business cranking out delicious wood-fired...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Guests vandalize, trespass and poach on MacGregor Ranch
Earlier this month Estes Park’s MacGregor Ranch released a slew of trail-cam photos showing litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching by guests this summer. A representative of the ranch says these issues make the education and preservation efforts of its board, employees, and volunteers feel wasted...
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
estesparknews.com
10 Year Anniversary Of The Sweetest Bear In Colorado
Join Jo Adams and family and the staff at The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this Saturday, August 13 as they celebrate the tenth anniversary of the time a bear broke into the candy shop. The event happened ten years ago, a young black bear broke into The Rocky Mountain Chocolate...
RELATED PEOPLE
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
denverite.com
What if you replaced 55 acres of Ball Arena parking lots with retail, parks and thousands of residents? That’s in Kroenke’s plans.
Drive down Auraria Parkway, past the campus. Most days you’ll see 55 acres of empty concrete parking lots. All that pavement awaits the occasional event at Ball Arena, when people drive in, get out of their cars, go to a concert or game, and eventually come out and drive away.
Intense rain leads to flooding in southeastern part of metro area
Intense rain hit Colorado Monday afternoon and caused a lot of flooding in a short period of time. Highlands Ranch, Aurora and other parts of the southeastern zone of the Denver metro area saw a storm blow through that brought anywhere from 1 to over 2 inches of rain in less than an hour. A lot of these areas saw that rain in under 30 minutes! Flash Flood Warnings covered all of northern Douglas County and Aurora.The Denver area wasn't the only place with heavy rain. Colorado's high country and parts of Larimer County also saw flooding. The Grizzly Creek...
Kroenke Sports details Ball Arena development plans
Kroenke Sports Entertainment has submitted detailed plans to the city to turn Ball Arena into a central hub of a proposed "Sports Mile." The new plans call for 12 million square feet of residential, commercial, office, educational, and hotel use on the area between Speer Boulevard, the RTD rail line south of Elitch's, and Auraria Parkway. The plan details 6,729 new residential units, 582,763 square feet of retail space, 2.9 million square feet of office space, and a new hotel on the southern corner of the Wewatta Street and Speer Boulevard intersection. The plan is subject to review by and approval of the city. Another pillar of the development project would be the creation of the Wynkoop Promenade which would connect Coors Field, Ball Arena, and Empower Field at Mile High. The street would have room for vehicles, bike, and pedestrian lanes and would be lined with trees. The plan would also create the Confluence Ribbon, two miles of parks and open spaces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
aboutboulder.com
Faces of Boulder – Pic of the Day – Summer!
Summer is a longtime Boulder resident and will be a Senior in High School this year. She loves the people in Boulder and likes that everyone really cares about each other. Summer was part of the team that helped save the Twin Lakes Owl preserve in 2016. Keep up the...
Denver breaks ground on 56th Avenue improvement project
(Courtesy of city of Denver) (Denver, Colo.) Denver broke ground last week on the $40 million 56th Avenue Travel and Safety Improvement project. Funded in part by the voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond Program, the project will widen 56th Avenue between Peoria Street and Pena Boulevard into a four-lane divided multimodal roadway to improve safety and enhance transit services.
Climber dies in fall on Colorado 14er
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Castle Pines man fell to his death while descending a 14er in southwestern Colorado Monday, La Plata County said. The county said Douglas Christensen, 53, fell about 30 feet while coming down Windom Peak, a 14,093-foot peak in the Weminuche Wilderness. A climbing...
Colorado town sees fourth of average annual rainfall in single morning
The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported that 3.5 inches of rain fell in Broomfield between 8 AM and 10 AM on Tuesday morning, equaling between 20 and 25 percent of the area's average annual rainfall. Street flooding was reported throughout the morning in Broomfield and neighboring Lafayette, which resulted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s Been Over Two Decades Since This Last Happened in Downtown Loveland
Some like, and some do not like, the way downtown Loveland is growing. Soon there'll be construction happening along Fourth Street for the Draper Building and the renovations of the Elks building. This new change is about something old. You may have heard that downtown Loveland will soon have a...
Kids cope with death during 48 hours in the woods
Camp Erin Denver is a grief camp for kids suffering a death loss. Many have lost parents or siblings to suicide, drug overdose, vehicle accidents and other causes of death.
Comments / 0