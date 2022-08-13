Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Cuyahoga County elections board to consider disqualifying state representative from November ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is expected to consider whether to allow a Garfield Heights state legislator to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, after one of her would-be opponents filed a challenge to her candidacy. At its Monday meeting, the county elections board will decide...
Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K
Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Public Schools District needs teachers, offers several ways to become an educator
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public Schools District is looking to hire teachers, with about 60 spots open, as the district moves into the 2022-23 school year, said Angela Carter, the district’s recruitment and retention manager. It’s not surprising school systems across the country need positions filled, because...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Texts suggest Husted pressed for nuclear bailout ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Aug. 15:. Texts from former FirstEnergy execs suggest Husted pressed for nuclear bailout. Akron Metro RTA providing free fares through Aug. 20. Reports show ‘epic failure’ at Cuyahoga County children services office. Mahoning Valley school buses to roll on despite shortage...
Progressive looking to sell local buildings, including one in Mayfield; Annual Village Celebration is Aug. 20
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayor Brenda Bodnar responded during a Village Council meeting Monday (Aug. 15) to a report posted earlier that day that Progressive Insurance -- the village’s largest employer and taxpayer -- intends to sell five of its local properties. Bodnar said the village keeps in close contact...
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
middlefieldohio.com
Message from the Mayor, August 2022
It has been a very busy summer for the Village with expansion projects by several retail and industrial businesses as well as infrastructure improvements with repaving projects and storm sewer repairs. We appreciate your tolerance for the inconveniences and for exercising patience while continuing to support our local businesses and...
WFMJ.com
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance makes a stop in Columbiana County
Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance stopped in the Mahoning Valley Monday on his campaign trail. Vance was in Salineville at the Maskaluk well pads, taking part in what's called the "Ohio Energy Tour." "I think if people know what I stand for, if people know what my opponent...
Gates Mills teacher tells parents to 'cut the cord' and allow children to grow: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
GATES MILLS, Ohio — The school year is starting and that means a lot of stress and anxiety for both the students and parents. You may be wondering... But parents at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Gates Mills get a little extra help from junior high language arts teacher, Cindy D'Alessandro, with her famous, annual speech she calls “Cutting the Cord."
Cleveland News - Fox 8
I-Team asks CLE mayor why he’s using officers for personal security amid police shortage
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team finally found a chance to ask Cleveland’s mayor the questions he has avoided for weeks. At a news conference on Tuesday, we asked him directly about taking Cleveland police out of town with him for his own personal security. Earlier, we...
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: What happened to the 'big plans' on the former Hess & Clark site?
ASHLAND — A reader recently asked us for an update on the former Hess & Clark site when he asked “what has happened to the big plans” there. The former Hess & Clark building, as photographed June 12, 2021. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to...
Spacecraft components to travel Erie Co. roadways
The Erie County Sheriff's Department is warning motorists that oversized loads carrying Blue Origin spacecraft components will cause temporary road closures over the next couple of days.
Cleveland Clinic, UH, other area hospitals earn five stars in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid ratings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals — along with Southwest General Health Center, Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls and the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center — earned the highest rating of five stars in the 2022 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
She said yes! Officers become engaged at Cleveland PD graduation ceremony
A love story stole the show at the graduation ceremony for new Cleveland police officers on Monday. A veteran officer asked a new rookie to marry him.
TRAFFIC ALERT | Transport of Blue Origin spacecraft components to close Erie County roads on Tuesday and Wednesday
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Transportation of pieces of the Blue Origin spacecraft could cause a traffic jam on some Erie County roads on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Erie County Sheriff's Office is advising motorists in Huron, Huron Township, and Milan Township to be mindful of road closures as oversized loads of Blue Origin spacecraft components will be transported from the NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky to the docks in Huron.
Gray Television, which owns WOIO-19 and WUAB 43, clears hurdle in potential move to Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- City Council has voted unanimously to grant a special conditional use permit to Gray Television to build a broadcast center along Rockside Woods Boulevard North. Gray Television -- owner of WOIO-19, WUAB-43 and the area’s Telemundo network -- currently bases its Northeast Ohio operations out of Reserve...
West Nile Virus found in 8 Cuyahoga County communities
Northeast Ohio residents may want to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to help reduce mosquito breeding sites.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland seniors not getting social security checks on time, they blame post office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Alfonso Oliver called 19 News after he and his neighbors weren’t getting their mail on time. “We might miss 2 or 3 days of getting our mail, you know a lot of times it’s on the first of the month,” said Oliver. At the...
Morning Journal
Efforts underway to contain white, nontoxic substance discovered in Grand River
A white substance that was discovered in the Grand River over the weekend turned out to be a nontoxic vegetable-oil product accidentally released by a Painesville Township company, fire officials said. At about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13, the Painesville Township and Fairport Harbor fire departments were informed about a white...
West Nile detected in Rocky River, other counties; here are ways to avoid virus-spreading mosquitoes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in Rocky River, as well as Lake, Lorain, Portage and Summit counties, according to state health officials. Late Monday, Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials said there were seven additional cities where West Nile-positive mosquitos had been found...
