Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
erwinrecord.net
Blooms enhance downtown Erwin’s small town atmosphere
Residents of Unicoi County may have noticed the lively red dragon wing begonias overflowing from hanging baskets and planters along North Main Avenue. According to Town of Erwin Public Works Director Tim Bailey, the potted flowers were donated by Unicoi County High School’s Career and Technical Education program, which housed and nurtured the plants before sending them out to add a bit more glamour to the downtown scene in lush plantings.
Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
Veterans Voices: John Brady’s Patriot Popcorn a refuge for veterans in need
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Brady can’t pop the corn fast enough. His business, Patriot Popcorn in downtown Johnson City, has been open for just a couple of months. Already, customers claim their uniquely flavored crunchy snacks as quickly as he can pop a batch, season it to order, and bag it up for […]
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month
Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home Apart
Holston United Methodist Home for Children - Greeneville, TennesseeHolston Home for Children/Facebook. Children and families in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are served by many non-profit organizations aiming to help children and families. The Holston Home for Children in Greeneville serves families and children in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, and beyond.
Johnson City Press
Primo’s Unicoi combines comfort and quiet with remarkably good food
After an afternoon spent looking at electronics, my dining partner and my friend the Retiree both agreed that the three of us needed an early supper break. Fortunately, there was an oasis nearby where the three of us could relax in quiet comfort, have a bite of supper and let our conversation be about anything at all: except 720p, 1080p or any other series of numbers that end in “p.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
Johnson City Press
Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
Greeneville nonprofit sends truckload of donations to flood victims
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit has put together a truckload of donations for Kentucky flood victims. The Greeneville based nonprofit, Gifts for Kids – with the help of local businesses and the public – were able to send a trailer of essential items to victims of the devasting floods in Kentucky on […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hot dog hero: Wonder Dogs aims to focus on quality
KINGSPORT — Christina Hall’s kind of wonder dog dons mustard, ketchup and sometimes coleslaw rather than a cape and mask — but that doesn’t mean she wants to settle for anything less than super. “When you go to restaurants, you know when they have given up...
fox17.com
Tennessee woman finds black bear in SUV, causes thousands in damage
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn.--An East Tennessee Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a home last week, finding a bear inside a vehicle. According to the Cocke County Sheriff, the deputy responded to a home on Middle Way where the deputy found a large black bear inside of a White Honda Pilot SUV.
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
Food Truck Park opens in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
VA Lottery: Bristol Casino generated almost $12 million in July
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Casino run by Hard Rock generated nearly $12 million in its first month off of table games and slots alone, according to a report published by the Virginia Lottery. Southwest Virginia city and county officials said they’ll receive a cut of gaming tax revenue, and it could be transformative […]
Washington County, Tennessee slaughterhouse on town agenda for Tuesday
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A meat processing facility is coming to Washington County, Tennessee but where it will go is still uncertain. An area next to the Jonesborough Flea Market is a possibility, and so is another plot of land along Highway 11 E. and the Eagle’s Nest residential community. Town leaders will meet […]
‘The middle of a surge’ | Ballad COVID hospitalizations hit 168 Monday
TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Ballad Health officials say the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at its hospitals continues to rise, which has led the system to once again issue its weekly COVID-19 data reports. The first report since April 2022 was sent out on Friday, Aug. 12. New numbers confirmed by Ballad Health Monday show […]
Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding
It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
wvlt.tv
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
Kingsport Times-News
Work continues to bridge over Boone Lake in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is advising motorists to continue to be mindful of lane reductions on U.S. Highway 11E/19W as work continues on the bridge over Boone Lake. Repair work at the site, which is located near Johnson City’s Winged Deer Park, will result in...
Johnson City Press
Toddler killed in fall from vehicle in Bluff City
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler that occurred Monday afternoon in Bluff City. According to a press release from SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt, a toddler fell from a vehicle on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City and was fatally injured.
