An update on the shooting in Conway that involved two juveniles we told you about yesterday. The victim who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident has died. The shooting happened on Saturday night along Bear Bluff Road in the Barons Bluff North housing development. Police said that it was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the community. When officials arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile lying on his back with multiple bleeding wounds, EMS responded and confirmed the juvenile was deceased. Another juvenile was arrested in connection to the shooting and was charged with murder and attempted murder. There are no further details about the suspect at this time and the identities of both the victim and suspect have not been released.

CONWAY, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO