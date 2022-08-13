Read full article on original website
WMBF
Deputies investigating after person found shot, killed inside car near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are on the scene of a homicide investigation, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities were called Tuesday night to River Bend Road near Timmonsville. Joye said a person was found shot and killed inside of a car. He said it’s still...
wfxb.com
Juvenile Killed During Shooting in Conway, Suspect Charged
An update on the shooting in Conway that involved two juveniles we told you about yesterday. The victim who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident has died. The shooting happened on Saturday night along Bear Bluff Road in the Barons Bluff North housing development. Police said that it was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the community. When officials arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile lying on his back with multiple bleeding wounds, EMS responded and confirmed the juvenile was deceased. Another juvenile was arrested in connection to the shooting and was charged with murder and attempted murder. There are no further details about the suspect at this time and the identities of both the victim and suspect have not been released.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
WMBF
Suspect surrenders after 17-year-old girl shot in Robeson Co.; 2 teens still wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – One suspect is in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot over the weekend in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt surrendered to investigators on Tuesday morning. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a...
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County police said the shooting took place...
wpde.com
Investigation underway after body found in Timmonsville area, official says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found on Timmons Road Tuesday night, according to a release from Major Michael M. Nunn. NEW: 2 teens, other juvenile in custody for Robeson County...
wpde.com
Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence hotel shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 26-year-old Hartsville woman, Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter, has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said that she shot a person Tuesday morning. The shooting took place at 1834 West Lucas Street, which is the address of the Knight Inn hotel. The victim...
wpde.com
5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
wfxb.com
One Person Injured During Shooting at High Cotton Bar and Grill in Dillon
One person was injured during a shooting in Dillon County early yesterday morning. The incident happened at the ‘High Cotton Bar and Grill’ located in the 1300 block of East Main Street. Officers were called to the scene around 12:50 a.m. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening and no arrests were made. No other information is currently available but anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon Police Department.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating second homicide within couple of hours in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the area of Timmons Road in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office T. J. Joye. Joye said at this time they are working to gather more information to issue a news release. A...
WMBF
Suspect in 2020 Coastal Grand Mall stabbing sentenced to 10 years prison, will serve 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the suspects in the 2020 Coastal Grand Mall stabbing that injured two was sentenced to 10 years in prison, two of which will be served in prison, and another four on probation. The Honorable Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson sentenced Dionte Roddey White, 36,...
Rockingham man shoots victim; prohibits them from leaving, calling for help
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with shooting an individual in the leg and then prohibiting the victim to leave the residence or call 911. Rashad Andrews Guallet, 40, is charged with with one felony count each of assault with a deadly...
5-year-old seriously injured during lawn mower accident in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
Timmonsville police search for missing man
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Sunday. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic with license plate UNX451, according to police. Anyone who sees Mckithen is asked to call 911.
wpde.com
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a crash in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:36 p.m. to West Highway 501 and Enoch Road. The crash has lanes of traffic blocked as of 3:24 p.m. Drivers...
wpde.com
1 injured after crash on Hwy 707 in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:46 a.m. to Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road. The crash has lanes of traffic currently blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
Family speaks after elderly woman killed in robbery
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” says Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
iheart.com
SLED Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Orangeburg County
(Orangeburg County, SC)-- SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident was an exchange of gunfire between Eutawville Police and an armed man identified as 27-year-old Tyler Mendez. No officer injuries were reported, but Mendez was killed. The investigation is ongoing.
wpde.com
Horry County police prepare to 'safely dispose' explosive materials near Highway 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of some explosive materials, according to a tweet from police. Community members near Highway 90 at the time may hear a loud noise. They said that if you do hear the noise...
