Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Prices At Area Grocery Stores Are Through The RoofSherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Related
WIFR
South Beloit primed for another playoff run
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may have been a surprising season to some, South Beloit head coach Jim Morrow never waivered in his belief that the Sobos could make the playoffs. Now they’re primed to do it again. South Beloit is coming off its first postseason appearance...
WIFR
Christian Life ready for first full season of football since 2019
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a minute since we saw Christian Life on a football field. But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Eagles are once again ready to take flight on Friday nights. Christian Life gets ready for its first full season of football since...
WIFR
IHSA State Football, Basketball championships coming to The Stateline CW
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Weigel Broadcasting, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and its digital broadcast partner the NFHS Network have joined together on a new multi-year partnership for IHSA State Final Football and Basketball broadcasts. Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a Chicago-based media company. Broadcasts will air on Weigel’s Chicago...
WIFR
Hiawatha looks to build off 2021 playoff appearance
KIRKLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Hawks are looking to build off their first year under head coach Nick Doolittle with two main goals in mind. “I’m looking forward to as a whole team a winning season for us and shoot for another round of the playoffs and look forward to another winning season,” Senior Caleb Brantley said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIFR
815 Day in Rockford
Polo Marcos look to earn third state title in eight-player football. Amazon’s ‘A League of Their Own’ blazes new trail for queer, black stories in Rockford. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and local ports highlights. Inspirational rocks...
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
WIFR
Another Beautiful Day Expected
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few clouds this Tuesday with highs in the upper 70′s right around 80. Down to the 50′s tonight with clear skies. Low 80′s tomorrow and Thursday with sunshine. Chances of showers and thunderstorms as we head into the weekend.
MyStateline.com
Freeport schools facing staff shortages during first week of class
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline students headed back to class this week, but the Freeport School District still dealing with a shortage of staff. The past couple of school years have been hard nation wide, and the teacher shortage in Freeport is no different. Staff said that they combined their math and science classes instead of having a long-term subsitutue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 12-15
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 12 at 12:22 p.m. Bonnie M. Withrow, 64, of Rochelle was cited for improper lane usage. She signed a promise to comply and was given a Sept. 23 Rochelle court date. On Aug. 12 at 9:02 p.m. Dalton L. Thomas, 20, of Rochelle was arrested...
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
WIFR
Rockford’s 815 Day focuses on community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s famous 815 Day is back for it’s eighth year, and businesses opened their doors Monday to loyal fans and a new fan base. “I’ve actually connected with a few people that were like here’s my business card I would love to connect with you in the future,” said Lesly Martinez, who runs the non-profit, Love Your Mental.
Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford’s 815 Day
The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockford teen shoots man after argument
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
WIFR
Midway Village talks about how the 18th amendment impacted Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Midway Village Museum on Saturday hosted “Tipsy History,” a unique historical event in the Victorian Village. Visitors were able to discover how the 18th Amendment changed daily life in Rockford and see a transformed 1920s dry town. Reenactors and historic interpreters taught prohibition history through fun skits featuring federal raids, bank heists, illegal distilleries and speakeasies.
WIFR
Rockford man allegedly knifed by female intruder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after police say a woman attempted to stab him in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing.
northernpublicradio.org
DeKalb High School graduate is ready to see the world
Some students across the country are leaving home for the first time to attend college. John Armenta, a DeKalb High School graduate of the class of 2022 will be among them. The first-generation student is going to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and for him it means more than just another set of four walls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Barricaded Subject/Standoff Situation Developing In Rockford
We have received reports of a large police presence in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 2nd Avenue, with the police focused on a location in the 300 block of S 4th Street. We have been told this is a barricaded subject that was possibly involved in the double shooting of a adult female and juvenile male earlier today in Rockford.
Rockford’s Times Theater gets $3M restoration grant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Times Theater, on N. Main Street, which has sat empty for 20 years, has won $3 million in state grants to undergo a $16 million restoration project. The plan is to bring the historic theater on N. Main Street back to life by turning it into a multi-use entertainment venue. […]
Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks
A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
WIFR
Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
Comments / 0