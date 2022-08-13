Read full article on original website
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Yelp says these are the top 10 water parks in Chicagoland: But are they?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Prices At Area Grocery Stores Are Through The RoofSherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Christian Life ready for first full season of football since 2019
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a minute since we saw Christian Life on a football field. But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Eagles are once again ready to take flight on Friday nights. Christian Life gets ready for its first full season of football since...
Hiawatha looks to build off 2021 playoff appearance
KIRKLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Hawks are looking to build off their first year under head coach Nick Doolittle with two main goals in mind. “I’m looking forward to as a whole team a winning season for us and shoot for another round of the playoffs and look forward to another winning season,” Senior Caleb Brantley said.
South Beloit primed for another playoff run
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may have been a surprising season to some, South Beloit head coach Jim Morrow never waivered in his belief that the Sobos could make the playoffs. Now they’re primed to do it again. South Beloit is coming off its first postseason appearance...
DuPec looks to build off 2021 breakout season
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - As the DuPec Rivermen enter the 2022 season, they’ll head into it in title defense mode after an 8-0 record in the NUIC earned them a conference title in 2021. The impressive record comes four seasons removed from a 1-8 finish in 2017 under Head Coach Tyler Hoffman in his first year.
IHSA State Football, Basketball championships coming to The Stateline CW
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Weigel Broadcasting, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and its digital broadcast partner the NFHS Network have joined together on a new multi-year partnership for IHSA State Final Football and Basketball broadcasts. Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a Chicago-based media company. Broadcasts will air on Weigel’s Chicago...
Not as Cool Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds this Monday with highs in the middle to upper 70′s. Upper 70′s for the rest of the week and dry through Thursday. Chances of showers and thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday.
Another Beautiful Day Expected
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few clouds this Tuesday with highs in the upper 70′s right around 80. Down to the 50′s tonight with clear skies. Low 80′s tomorrow and Thursday with sunshine. Chances of showers and thunderstorms as we head into the weekend.
Two hurt during S. 5th Street shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile male and an adult female sustained serious injuries Tuesday in a shooting near the 400 block of S. 5th Street in Rockford. Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. Police initially tweeted about the incident around 1:50...
Rockford sewer repair closes portion Sterling Drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A week-long sewer repair project begins Monday, August 15. Sterling Drive between Guilford and Abbotsford roads will be closed until the end of the day Friday, August 19 for work by the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority. Traffic control measures will be in place. Motorists are encouraged...
AVOID THE AREA: Barricaded subject on S. 4th street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting that left two people seriously injured, including one minor, has turned into a standoff Tuesday in the 300 block of S. 4th Street in Rockford. Police urge the public to avoid the area at this time. This story is developing and will be updated...
Illinois ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative starts Friday
(WIFR) - End-of-summer plans are expected to ramp up through Labor Day weekend, prompting the Rockford Police Department in partnership with the Illinois State Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department to monitor impaired driving and help save lives. Starting August 19, the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” will...
Tuesday to be ninth straight day with below normal temperatures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To say August’s been a streaky month in the Stateline weather-wise would be an understatement. After starting the month with seven consecutive days of above normal temperatures, we’ve since strung together eight straight days of below normal temperatures, giving our air conditioners a lengthy break.
Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
Record number in attendance at 2022 Boone County Fair
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - This year’s festivities in Boone County attracted the second largest crowd in the fair’s history. Nearly 220,000 people were in attendance over the six-day event - second only to 2019′s more than 222,000 visitors. Boone County Fair officials shared the good news on...
Ogle County man sentenced to five years
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Convicted criminal Everett Bradley was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Bradley was found guilty of one count of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery of a child by a jury back on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The charges...
Cooler temperatures to remain in place Monday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The past few days have had a bit of a fall-like feel to them in the Stateline, many would argue. For a third straight day, temperatures in the Stateline failed to get out of the 70s, something that hasn’t happened since early June, and all signs point to the streak reaching four on Monday.
Orangeville School District moves first day of school due to boil order
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Orangeville School District is pushing back the first day of school due to a boil order in the Village of Orangeville. District officials spoke with the Stephenson County Health Department and were advised they cannot use the water in any way for the next two days, impacting things like handwashing, dishwashing and drinking fountains.
DreamWorks’ ‘Madagascar the Musical Live!’ escapes to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria are coming to Rockford, Ill!. Join the crew as they break out of the New York Central Park Zoo and onto the stage in “Madagascar the Musical Live!”, Thursday, April 13 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Tickets go...
