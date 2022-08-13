Read full article on original website
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
goldcountrymedia.com
Local teams should all have good seasons
The 2022 football season is here and kicks off Friday at high schools throughout the Sacramento area. The Folsom Bulldogs, last year’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division I and Northern California I-AA champions, will host Monterey Trail, a team that reached the Division II section championship game, losing to Central Catholic. Vista del Lago heads down to Manteca to face last year’s Division III champs in a game that Vista coach Kyle Landes hopes helps prepare his team for postseason play. Oak Ridge also opens on the road at Cosumnes Oaks, one of three teams the Trojans beat a season ago. The Trojans feel they are much improved and are looking forward to a redemption tour this season.
KTVU FOX 2
13-year-old Northern California boy pitches perfect game
ELK GROVE, Calif. - A 13-year-old pitcher from the Sacramento area is now celebrating a perfect weekend. That's because Jacob Trujillo pitched a perfect at the Cal Ripkin World Series in Maine. The teenager from Elk Grove retired every batter he faced, and had 13 strikeouts, while on the mound...
Mountain Democrat
EDH soccer star suffers fatal injuries
An El Dorado Hills family suffered an unimaginable loss Aug. 1. Known for being disciplined and competitive, Sophia Torres was described as having a “beat to her own drum” spirit and fiercely loving her friends and family. She succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident just 10 days before her 14th birthday.
From Front Cover to College!
One of our favorite covers of all time featured two of my favorite kids in Modesto – Sofia Johnson and Thomas Damrell! Thomas and Sofia graced the front cover of July’s issue in 2013 when they were only 9 and 10 years old sharing a massive sundae and celebrating the classic Modestocana of summer in downtown. Sofia went to Downey High School and graduated in 2021 (long-time author of the All Ages View!) and Thomas went to Modesto High and just graduated just this year. Sofia attends Cal Poly studying Environmental Science and Thomas is off to Arizona State University intending to study journalism. We get to catch up with them over the summer at MoBand each year and love seeing where our not-so-young ModestoView stars are headed! Thank you for being gracious models almost 10 years ago and we can’t wait to see where you go next! You both are amazing!
Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens weeks ahead of schedule
ELK GROVE - Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened weeks ahead of schedule. Owners of the casino say it's the closest casino to Sacramento and South and East Bay areas. The casino boasts thousands of slot machines, table games, and an array of dining experiences. The announcement took a lot of people by surprise, since it wasn't supposed to be open for weeks and possibly months. A Facebook post announcing the opening was posted just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. https://www.facebook.com/SkyRiverCasino/photos/a.3970934193019871/5384478888332054/?type=3&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDSMmcZfR4jnO94e37VkUWRWwUNCD-An--8-X-Z6WXt5OXUUotcqDhKCoxDxGgE7vp74qBie2aY6IUfoMoSyX6B_3yRaJCBoDH-LhFCmvNtl7XSLqLpxzamkbB6jfuUx9WlPo9Sx4Exf_2U7agqK9l3_LTntepO_djLaQuM_3Gj0GX5eBlUFPibBIb4h4UD37MFOtZlFBjHywPQnn7nxhV9V_y6en9PV3XXGqdytrR2m9JtYKn7uZgTVxDBr8oZZ7CMmm1U6LnOyuBK2KoFlkDTH4WygWwgPtfRsZN5pID36IHnN0tIYI1mPeChRA9TTPl0TkWDTL3uQyrMZA&__tn__=-RThere has been a steady stream of people coming to the casino Tuesday morning.
Officer takes loaded handgun from student while breaking up fight at Stockton high school
STOCKTON – A loaded gun was found and taken from a student after a fight at Lincoln High School in Stockton on Monday. Stockton police say officers responded to the school around 12:30 p.m.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but Stockton police say a student pulled out a loaded handgun at some point.A school resource officer who was on scene managed to disarm the student after a brief struggle, police say. Two students suffered minor injuries in the incident. Officers say they arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of battery, resisting arrest, making criminal threats, and weapons charges.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino is now open!
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino opened late Monday night to the surprise of many local residents waiting for an opening in September of this year. The casino held a few events last week that was invitation-only but had still announced it was officially opening in September. All that changed last night when rumors circulated on social media that the casino was opening at midnight. That was confirmed in a post on the Sky River Facebook page.
KMJ
Hanford Boy, 12, Arrested After Taking Family Van to Drive to Sacramento, Causing Chase
MENDOTA, CA (KMJ/FOX26) – A 12-year-old boy from Hanford was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase with a stolen mini-van near Riverdale. Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were in the area when a large cloud of dust caught their attention. According to a...
Calaveras Enterprise
Local teen musician makes it to primetime on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Rachael Wilson, a teen from Amador County, has made it to the “Live Show” rounds on NBC’s reality game show ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Her talent—singing and playing a small flute called an ocarina which she wears on a cord around her neck—has won praise from the show’s judges, including the notably hard to impress Simon Cowell.
Water levels at Folsom Lake continue to decrease
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The lake levels at Folsom Lake are about 418 feet above sea level, according to the Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay. However, they are dropping approximately “one-half a vertical foot per day.” People who currently park their boats at the marina are starting to remove them into dry storage. Preston-LeMay said […]
KCRA.com
Freckled Zelda, a 19-year-old from Amador County, competes on 'America’s Got Talent'
A 19-year-old from Amador County is performing on “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday. She’s known as Freckled Zelda and explained how she came up with the persona. "I’ve pretty much been a fairy my whole life, but I’m a cosplayer and I’m a huge fan of The Legend of Zelda, so I’m kind of like a real-life Princess Zelda,” she said.
Sky River Casino in Elk Grove surprises customers by opening about a month early
The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove said they were going to open in about a month but surprised customers on social media by posting they were open around midnight.
'Catastrophic failure': California university accidentally kills 21,000 fish
"We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again."
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
restaurantclicks.com
Sacramento Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Sacramento is known as the “Farm to Fork” city due to the vast number of farmers’ markets and the culture around bringing fresh, delicious ingredients to the table. The restaurants in the city get behind this culture by serving some of the highest-quality food in the country.
Southbound I-5 in Woodland blocked from overturned semi-truck
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The number two lane along southbound Interstate 5 near Highway 113 in Woodland is currently blocked due to an overturned semi-truck, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the truck was carrying packages and two other cars may be involved. This is a developing story.
I-80 westbound collision causes traffic backup Monday morning
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) —California Highway Patrol said several lanes westbound Interstate 80 lanes are blocked near Waterman Boulevard following an incident involving multiple vehicles. This is a developing incident.
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported in Vehicle Collision on Highway 50 [El Dorado Hills, CA]
Traffic Accident near Silva Valley Offramp Left Several Hurt. The accident happened just past the Silva Valley offramp around 4:40 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, authorities said a 2001 Mercedes sedan collided with a 2015 Mazda SUV for reasons unknown. Eventually, paramedics arrived and discovered several victims with minor injuries,...
mymotherlode.com
TC Supervisors To Discuss Major Road Project
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning. On the agenda is a discussion about the long talked about Greenley Road, North-South, connector project. The County is looking to potentially partner with the City of Sonora and the Tuolumne County Transportation Council to restart...
KCRA.com
Boaters keep a watchful eye on Folsom Lake water level
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — Boat owners with a slip at Folsom Lake Marina have been warned to keep a close eye on the falling water level at the popular reservoir. The marina is forced to close its slips when the surface elevation of Folsom lake drops to 412 feet above sea level.
