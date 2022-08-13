One of our favorite covers of all time featured two of my favorite kids in Modesto – Sofia Johnson and Thomas Damrell! Thomas and Sofia graced the front cover of July’s issue in 2013 when they were only 9 and 10 years old sharing a massive sundae and celebrating the classic Modestocana of summer in downtown. Sofia went to Downey High School and graduated in 2021 (long-time author of the All Ages View!) and Thomas went to Modesto High and just graduated just this year. Sofia attends Cal Poly studying Environmental Science and Thomas is off to Arizona State University intending to study journalism. We get to catch up with them over the summer at MoBand each year and love seeing where our not-so-young ModestoView stars are headed! Thank you for being gracious models almost 10 years ago and we can’t wait to see where you go next! You both are amazing!

MODESTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO