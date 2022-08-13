Read full article on original website
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Three boats and marina catch fire on Lake Washington
Three boats caught fire at a Lake Washington marina late Sunday, temporarily stranding two people on a dock. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire happened near the Rainier Yacht Club on Seward Park Avenue South around 9:45 p.m.. In addition to the three boats, an overhead marina structure caught...
Northern lights may be visible in Western Washington thru Thursday night
A “Watch” has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the possibility of a visible aurora borealis in Western Washington from Wednesday night thru Thursday night. The G3 Geomagnetic storm could provide a show as far south as the border of Washington and Oregon on...
10 free things to do in Washington state
The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
Nikkita Oliver, former Seattle mayoral candidate, jumps ship for Detroit
Nikkita Oliver fell within approximately 1,000 votes of advancing to the general election for mayor of Seattle in 2017. Four years later, the self-described abolitionist would lose an at-large city council position to a more centrist candidate. This month, the adjunct Seattle University law professor and community organizer left Seattle for the Midwest.
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Pike Place celebrates birthday tomorrow, pot shop robbed
Tomorrow is Pike Place Market’s 115th anniversary. It started as a response to consumer anger about the high cost of food in Seattle. Farmers were frustrated about low prices from wholesalers. So, they circled the wagons and the direct-to-consumer farmers market was born. To celebrate 115 years, the first...
Have You Seen This Magic Floating Tree Hidden in Washington State?
Would you believe me if I told you there was a magical tree hidden in Washington State that floats in the air and you can walk underneath it? Well it is true! This Spruce trees roots are completely exposed but is still alive and vibrant like magic. The tree is...
Amazon to test retail robots underneath former downtown Macy’s building
Amazon plans to turn the basement of the former downtown Seattle Macy’s building into a testing site for retail robots. The building sold for $580 million in April 2021, after the historic Macy’s closed its doors the year prior. Amazon had already moved into the building’s upper floors in 2017.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
This Is Washington's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In All Of Washington
That's why Cheapism found every state's best sandwich shop that's also affordable.
1 dead, 6 injured in weekend of Seattle gun violence: 100% increase in shots fired since 2020
Gun violence in Seattle has claimed the life of one man and injured six others since Friday. From 2020, the Seattle area has seen a 100% increase in shots fired, according to interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz. The 32-year-old man was shot and killed near Cal Anderson Park early...
90% of child care workers applied to receive $500 bonus from King County
After announcing in June that $7,000,000 would be used to give a one-time payment to all childcare employees, King County Executive Dow Constantine has fulfilled that promise by sending $400 to $500 to childcare workers now through September. All staff working at child care programs in King County licensed under...
Washington attorney general joins coalition challenging Idaho’s near-total abortion ban
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced he is joining a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing a brief in support of the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit challenging Idaho’s new abortion law. “We are already seeing a significant influx of Idahoans seeking abortion services in Washington,...
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
Video captures chaos, gunfire at Seattle sports bar that left teen critically wounded
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Video obtained by KOMO News shows what happened in the moments before a 14-year-old girl -- an innocent bystander -- was shot early Saturday when gunfire erupted at a sports bar near T-Mobile Park that was packed with patrons. The overnight shooting in Seattle's SODO neighborhood...
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
Seattle ambulance contractor pays $1.4M in fines
SEATTLE (AP) — The private ambulance contractor for the Seattle Fire Department paid nearly $1.4 million last year for violating the terms of its contract with Seattle and arriving late to calls. American Medical Response contracts with Seattle to provide basic life support ambulance services and transport low-acuity patients....
Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years
Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
