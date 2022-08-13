Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Bird alive! Architecture saving avian lives
On May 4, 2022, the podcast “99% Invisible,” premiered an episode titled “Murder Most Fowl.” The podcast focuses primarily on how everyday design affects our lives (the unofficial tagline being that “Good design is 99% invisible”). The piece itself began by mentioning how birding as a hobby really took off during the pandemic.
wlsam.com
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa’s Guide to Montana
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa is enjoying his retirement in Montana. He joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about life in retirement, the grizzly bear population, and common mistakes tourists make when they visit Montana.
Former Maxim’s De Paris In Bertrand Goldberg’s Astor Tower Set To Become A Members Only Club
A space formerly known as Maxim’s de Paris, which served French cuisine and fine wines to an audience of food lovers, politicians, and celebrities from 1963 to 1983, is set to become a private club. The interior, which once was Maxim’s de Paris, has been a city-run space for the last 22 years. Now, Gold Coast’s Astor Tower iconic space will be revived as an exclusive neighborhood social club.
Chicago's beloved Italian beef sandwich gaining national exposure with help of hit new TV show
Demand for Chicago’s famous Italian beef is booming nationwide - thanks to a popular television series. “The Bear,” on FX, tells the story of a struggling Chicago beef sandwich shop and it’s left viewers craving the real deal.
One of the World’s Most Super Cool Neighborhoods is in Illinois
For that matter, what makes a neighborhood interesting or unique?. For me, it would be like a place where things are just a bit different from the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love a city or town or in this case, a neighborhood that stands out from the rest. It's got some quality, some charm, that you might not find in other places.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The old English-looking architecture of the Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary at Northwestern University bathed in the warm light of the setting sun. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone
When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
evanstonroundtable.com
Larry ‘Lorenzo’ Cose, 1953-2022
Larry “Lorenzo” Cose modeled many qualities: his humility, non-judgmental nature, sincere way of listening, gentle wisdom, unwavering courage … and all with a smile that could heal the world. Larry was a beloved husband, devoted father to two sons and an infinitely kind and compassionate friend to...
Chicago Air and Water Show 2022: Guide
The Chicago Air and Water Show is returning this year for its first full-scale show since the pandemic. The show was canceled in 2020 and scaled down in 2021. We’ve got everything you need to know about this year’s show.
NBC Chicago
2022 Chicago Air and Water Show to Take Flight This Weekend
The Air and Water show is set to take over Chicago skies this weekend. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The show will take...
Reunion brings stellar Southern to Navy Pier
I recently checked out Chef Art Smith's new Reunion at Navy Pier. Taking over the old Bubba Gump spot, the restaurant marks Smith's return to Chicago and spotlights his gift for Southern cooking. The highlights: I loved Reunion's tender biscuits and juicy fried chicken, which I special-ordered atop a kale...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
“We are trying to soak up the last summer days,” said Dan Fistler, who took his kids Bennett and Vivienne and dog Rizzo to Dawes Park. The family attended each of the Starlight concerts this year. This is the second movie—the film “Dog.” “It’s the last one before school starts next week,” said Dan. Seven more Saturday movies are planned in parks through October 8 across the city. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
The Art of Making Art: Will Allen
Like many others, Will Allen is a college student with a part-time summer job, but his real passion is being in the midst of his three-year planned launch toward creating – and selling – self-designed steel art sculpture. Allen’s craft and artwork span purely artistic to functional metalworks....
How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek
Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
oakpark.com
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
chicagotheaterandarts.com
Air and Water Show planes to fill the sky this weekend
Start looking up if in Chicago or its suburbs near Lake Michigan, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, The zooms you hear are likely from the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps Blue Angels. The Chicago Air and Water Show, the country’s largest, free exhibition of precision flying, is at the city’s North Avenue Beach, 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Aug. 20-21. But several performers practice on Aug. 19, which means Friday is also a good day to visit the beach area from Oak Street north.
evanstonroundtable.com
Curt’s Cafe mural project elevates dreams and aspirations
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 13 marked the unveiling of a new mural at Curt’s Cafe, 2922 Central St. Swirls of vivid colors, striking imagery and the use of a single written word – “elevate” – add a sense of energy and vibrancy to the area around the nonprofit at Central Street and Lincolnwood Drive in northwest Evanston.
Where Did the Airport, Chicago Midway, Get Its Name?
Chicago Midway International Airport first opened its doors in 1927 and served as the city's main airport until O'Hare International Airport opened its doors in 1955. Per reports, it continues to be one of the busiest airports in the nation serving 20,844,860 passengers in 2019.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
