ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

‘Magic Monday’ offers discounted ticket prices at WV State Fair

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BN4x_0hFVQIq200

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–If you want to save some money at the State Fair and give back to your community, here’s your chance.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, The West Virginia State Fair partnered with First Energy to give ticket discounts for attendees who bring canned goods.

Kelly Collins, the CEO of the Fair says participants can receive a discounted eight-dollar general admission ticket or a $25 general admissions and ride ticket.

“So, when First Energy first approached us they wanted to do something to the community so all of the foods goes back to the local food banks we actually have them come pick all of it up in the afternoon and it’s a great partnership and we hope to be able to continue to do this,” Collins said.

Collins added in order to receive the discount, you must bring three non-perishable food items.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

How to do the state fair on a budget

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – It’s easy to spend a lot of money at the state fair, but for more frugal fairgoers there are some ways you can save some cash while still enjoying the fair. Between the fair foods, rides, and carnival games, the state fair can get expensive fast. But luckily for fairgoers like […]
POLITICS
WOWK

West Virginia families finding back-to-school bargains

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — As students head back to school, parents have to factor in ways to get their children’s clothes for the school year ahead. The National Retail Federation says this year, back-to-school shoppers are using “savings-focused” shopping behaviors because of the current state of the economy.
RETAIL
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson County, Barbour County, and others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take...
CHARITIES
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Son-Sational Cinnamon Rolls expands on state fair tradition

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– During the State Fair of West Virginia, two things come to mind for many visitors, pepperoni rolls and cinnamon rolls. A state fair staple, Son-Sational Cinnamon Rolls entered its 33rd year at the fair. Co-owner Raymond Naeyaert said he is thankful their family recipe became an annual tradition for families across the […]
FOOD & DRINKS
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Agriculture to conduct black fly aerial treatments on August 16

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for the biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone Rivers starting on Tuesday, August 16. Depending on weather conditions and water levels, the department may continue treatments into Wednesday, August 17.
WVNS

New Fair Food Contest offers something for everyone

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia always offers something new this year when it comes to food.  This year the new fair food contest features everything from sweet to salt; buffalo chicken bombz, deep-fried reuben fritters, blueberry dark chocolate ice cream, and cinnamon toast crunch funnel cakes just to name a few. The one […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#State Fair#Fairlea#First Energy#Nexstar Media Inc
wchstv.com

POLL: Weigh in on best time to start the school year in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Care-free days of summer will soon be traded in for back-to-the-books instruction time. But when is the best time to start the school year in West Virginia?. Eyewitness News wants your opinion, and you can weigh in in our poll below on whether you favor...
EDUCATION
WBOY 12 News

10 places to go glamping in West Virginia

(WOWK) — An overnight stay in a tent in the wilderness may seem like the perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in luxury treehouses, tent cottages, yurts and more! In the Mountain State, […]
DRINKS
WBOY 12 News

Pandemic rental assistance coming to an end in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since the pandemic, The Mountaineer Rental Assistance program has been a lifeline for people who have struggled to pay rent, but now the program is narrowing its qualifications to apply, according to a release sent Tuesday. Now, according to the release, the new phase of assistance will only consider new, first-time […]
HOUSE RENT
WVNS

Local Shrine Clubs raising funds at the state fair

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– One booth at the State Fair is raising money for charity and changing lives with donations from fairgoers. The Shriners Booth under the grandstand is raising money for the Shriners Children’s hospital. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the organization. Donations from events like the State Fair of […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Fairgoers young and old enjoy sensory-friendly area

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– The State fair of west Virginia introduced a sensory-friendly area as a place for children and families to escape from the chaos the fair may bring.   Darrin Cherry and his son Lincoln braved the rain on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, for a chance to soak in the sights and sounds of […]
POLITICS
WDTV

Six W.Va. students receive Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship is helping six students continue their graduate studies because of their dedication to bettering West Virginia. The scholarship program honors the legacy of its late namesake, Hazel Ruby McQuain, a businesswoman and benefactor devoted to community development in Morgantown and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Rodeo events at State Fair of WV make crowds wild

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– If the games and rides at the State Fair don’t excite you, there’s plenty of action at the rodeo. The West Virginia High School Rodeo Association hosts the State Fair Youth and High School Rodeos. You can find barrel races, team rope competitions, timed events and much more. Hannah Burks is a […]
SPORTS
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia offering online service to speed REAL ID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for residents to get a REAL ID ahead of the May 3 federal deadline. The department recently announced a new online service that offers a guided path through pre-enrollment and cuts the time spent at the DMV, according to a […]
TECHNOLOGY
WVNS

First aid readily available right on the fairgrounds

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — With as many as 40 thousand people a day passing through The State Fair of West Virginia, medical personnel must be prepared to deal with any issue. If you have a medical emergency while at the fairgrounds, do not panic. The first aid station at the state fair of West […]
HEALTH SERVICES
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
REAL ESTATE
The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy