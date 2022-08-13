DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Generational Group, a leading middle market investment bank for privately held businesses, is pleased to congratulate Mito Pereira, a Generational sponsored PGA Tour golf professional, who has advanced to the BMW Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005106/en/ Mito Pereira, a Generational Group sponsored PGA Tour golf professional. (Photo: Business Wire)

