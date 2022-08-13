Local Rock woman shows off her show horses

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Show animals are a big part of the fair and one local woman from Rock is keeping up with her tradition.

The Mountain Trail Stables came to the WV State Fair to show off their horses. Shirley Trail made it a tradition to come to the state fair for over 58 years.

Trail who is the owner and operator of the stables said it’s a year-round job getting them ready for competition.

“You’ve got to wash them do that little extra finish. Fix the hair and all that so that when you get to the show ring, you’re at your best,” Trail said.

She showed one horse, who is a world champion in the International Friesian Horse Show Association. Trail said she wanted this since she was a little girl.

“Since I was 13 years old, I wanted to train horses, give riding lessons, and teach people to ride and that’s what inspired me. The fact that when I was growing up there wasn’t anybody to help me and I figured well everyone needs help,” Trail said.

Trail added she’ll keep coming to the state fair as long as she possibly can.

