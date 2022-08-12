Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants
New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
Saints sign veteran LB Jon Bostic
Bostic has spent the last three years as a starter in Washington. His stay in DC was his first extended tenure with a team since the two years he spent in Chicago as a second-round pick. He never quite found his footing in Chicago earning several starts but also a few healthy scratches. The Bears traded him to the Patriots, in exchange for a sixth-round pick, who played him so reservedly that he only accumulated two total tackles in New England. The Patriots traded him for a seventh-round pick to Detroit. Bostic sat all year on injured reserve with the Lions.
Steve Spurrier Jr. talks indoor practice Monday
Mississippi State practiced Monday afternoon in the Palmeiro Building and following the workout selected assistant coaches and playerswere made available. Following is a question and answer segment with outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. Question: What are you seeing from the competitiveness of the receivers and corners?. Spurrier: It’s competitive...
F&F: Will and JJ react to the Bohanon/McClain news
The Fletcher & Fowler podcast is back on Monday after a busy morning that included USF picking a starting quarterback in Gerry Bohanon, while incumbent starting quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bulls247 publisher Will Turner is joined by site contributor JJ Garrett (who somehow makes just...
Scrimmage notes: Illini getting 'chirpy' in dog days of camp; health update & standouts
CHAMPAIGN — Whoever “won” Monday’s final scrimmage of Illinois football training camp probably depends on who you ask. “Happy with it. I’m proud of it,” Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes said of the defense’s performance. “Moving around, flying around, everybody seems to know where they’re supposed to be, so really looking good right now.”
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/13: Watson Speaks, Harris Injured, and Sincere vs. Staged
The Cleveland Browns played their first pre-season game on Friday night. Still, the most important news may have been in the team’s pregame show, an orchestrated, purposeful affair that featured a rare interaction between Deshaun Watson and an interviewer. In the brief interaction, Watson, for the first time, expressed...
Breaking down KJ Kirkland commitment, Scrimmage Scoop (OTB)
What is Florida State getting in four-star safety Kenton Kirkland and how did the Seminoles fend off a late charge from Kentucky?. On The Bench has the details and analysis on the Seminoles’ latest commitment. Plus we go over the most recent scrimmage and reflect on perceived strengths (and weaknesses) as camp is close to wrapping up.
Countdown to Kickoff: 17 days until Penn State football
Penn State aims to bounce back into Big Ten contention this fall following a 7-6 finish last season. The Nittany Lions fell from 5-0 in 2021, concluding with an Outback Bowl loss, but have since used the Transfer Portal and a top-10 recruiting class to retool the roster. PSU opens...
Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp
Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
College Football Playoff title game in 2025 will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, per report
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was the host to one of the most iconic national championship games in 2018, and is now set to hold another one in the near future. The massive Atlanta stadium will host the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2025, following the 2024 regular season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Notebook: Newell out for season; Edwards to name starting QB this week
Arizona State freshman tight end Jacob Newell is expected to miss the season after suffering a left foot injury during the team's fourth practice of fall camp, according to head coach Herm Edwards. Newell, a former three-star recruit who was one of just six high school recruits that ASU signed...
AFC East Mailbag: Assessing Jets’ rebuild, Patriots’ play-calling, more
There weren't many starters who played during the first week of the preseason, and that included most of the AFC East's stars. The weekend's games provided a platform for bubble players to continue building their case to make the roster. That means there weren't many takeaways about the actual starting...
Tunnel Vision: USC Fall Camp in full swing (replay)
Tunnel Vision returns with USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham and reporter R.J. Abeytia (standing in for Chris Trevino this week) in studio and Shotgun Spratling joining remotely to talk about the first week of USC fall camp. The guys talk about some of the standout players, what the players and coaches have had to say and give the latest on the injury front with a couple of fan favorites missing practice time early in camp.
VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 9
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the ninth fall practice on Monday. The viewing period consisted of about 20 minutes featuring position drills with interviews from Mario Cristobal, Xavier Restrepo, Caleb Johnson and Kamren Kinchens after practice. The Hurricanes return to practice on Tuesday. Christopher Stock...
Impact Of Injury On Promising Season For Jets
Jonathan Jones and Bryant McFadden join Amanda Guerra to break down the impact of injury on a promising season for the Jets.
Wake Forest DT Dion Bergan named to Feldman's Freaks List
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson joked about defensive tackle Dion Bergan Jr. after the scrimmage at Truist Field Friday.
New England Patriots' Bill Belichick says splitting of playcalls for Matt Patricia, Joe Judge not rooted in competition
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- After having assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge split offensive playcalling duties in the team's preseason opener last week, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday that the decision wasn't based on a competition between them. "That doesn't have anything to do with it," he said.
Kenton 'KJ' Kirkland is FSU's latest commitment, continuing a strong trend in Jacksonville area
Florida State landed a commitment from Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines four-star safety Kenton Kirkland on Monday evening. Kirkland chose FSU over Kentucky, among his 20 other offers. Kirkland is the 14th commitment in FSU's 2023 class. He joins fellow defensive back commitments Ja'Bril Rawls and Quindarrius Jones in the class. Area...
