Kait 8
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man with a gun who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Poinsett County was arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m., Aug. 16, dispatch received a call about a noise complaint on Dawson Lane east of Harrisburg.
kbsi23.com
Man, teen face firearms charges in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A man and a teenager face charges after a disturbance call led to illegal weapon possession arrests. Dyersburg police responded to Sellers Drive on Aug. 14 around 2:15 a.m. An officer who was traveling on Upper Finley Road saw a vehicle leaving the area with...
Kait 8
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An anti-theft device helped Mississippi County deputies catch two thieves in an unintended way. According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell Police Department about an orange Chevrolet Avalanche truck pulling a 20-foot trailer, with an anti-theft device attached to the tongue of the trailer.
whiterivernow.com
Jackson County man charged with two counts of first-degree murder
A Beedeville man is in the Jackson County Jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to Region 8 News KAIT. The Jonesboro television outlet reports Steven Ray Hollaway, 64, has been arrested in the case of two Beedeville residents who were found dead after a house fire in late July. Hollaway is being held on a $100,000 bond.
kbsi23.com
Dyersburg police investigating after apartment, vehicle struck by gunfire
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – Dyersburg police are investigating after an apartment and vehicle were struck by gunfire. Officers were call to Plummer Circle around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Police say the resident of the apartment would not cooperate with officers and would not speak with them. The...
Kait 8
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Kait 8
Downtown house fire under investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple agencies responded to a Tuesday night house fire. Jonesboro police confirmed that fire crews and police were on the scene of a Main Street house fire on Aug. 16. Region 8 Reporter Jace Passmore was on the scene and said the fire has been contained...
Police: Man poured gas in house full of relatives, set fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Bartlett man is in custody after police say he threatened to burn down a relative’s house with two children inside during an angry dispute over drugs. Natanael Castor was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson. Police say they were called […]
3 teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting near the Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh overnight. Memphis police say the incident began at the BP gas station at Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view around midnight. Police said 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were in a stolen Infiniti SUV when they […]
Former Memphis police officer charged with first-degree murder has court appearance re-scheduled
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Memphis police officer indicted and charged for murdering a man in the back of his police car and disposing of the body while on duty was scheduled to appear in court Monday, August 15, but saw his court appearance re-scheduled. Patric Ferguson, 30, was...
thunderboltradio.com
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
Kait 8
Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of. 31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house. According...
Kait 8
Man sentenced to prison in 2020 stabbing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a four-day trial, a jury finds a man guilty in the 2020 death of a Jonesboro man. Gabriel E. Walton, 20, was found guilty of Ronald Voyles’, 57, death. According to a news release by the Office of Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman, deputy prosecuting attorneys Charlene Henry and Tiarra Tanner prosecuted Walton Friday.
Kait 8
Law enforcement to be active in Lawrence County roadwork
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Lawrence County said they would be out and about watching motorists in road work occurring in the county. Last week, we told you ArDOT would perform roadwork on Highway 63 Spring River Bridge near Ravenden. Ravenden Police Chief John Keding said drivers need...
Kait 8
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a man who disappeared after falling off a boat. Chief Deputy Tony Waldrupe said the 21-year-old man and his friend were at the Shirey Bay Rainey Break WMA boat ramp near Alicia Saturday evening when he fell overboard.
KFVS12
Man wanted in Malden on several charges in connection with shooting
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, Aaron D. Cooper is wanted for several charges including armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Police say the allegations stem from an incident on...
Kait 8
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
How thieves are using cell phones to see what’s inside your car
Memphis police say car thieves are using their cell phone cameras to look through tinted windows.
Kait 8
Teen in custody due to social media threat, school says
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riverside High School student was taken into police custody after a threat on social media. According to Riverside Public Schools, a picture of what looked to be a 9mm handgun was posted on Snapchat with “School Ready” typed under it. The 16-year-old...
neareport.com
Suspect passes away after attempted suicide in Trumann jail
A person who was booked into the Trumann Police Department’s jail and attempted suicide has died, the department confirmed to NEA Report. Trumann PD Captain Gary Henry released the following statement:. “On August 1, 2022, an incident occurred in our jail that is under investigation. We can confirm that...
