Manila, AR

Kait 8

Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man with a gun who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Poinsett County was arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m., Aug. 16, dispatch received a call about a noise complaint on Dawson Lane east of Harrisburg.
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
kbsi23.com

Man, teen face firearms charges in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A man and a teenager face charges after a disturbance call led to illegal weapon possession arrests. Dyersburg police responded to Sellers Drive on Aug. 14 around 2:15 a.m. An officer who was traveling on Upper Finley Road saw a vehicle leaving the area with...
DYERSBURG, TN
Kait 8

Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An anti-theft device helped Mississippi County deputies catch two thieves in an unintended way. According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell Police Department about an orange Chevrolet Avalanche truck pulling a 20-foot trailer, with an anti-theft device attached to the tongue of the trailer.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Jackson County man charged with two counts of first-degree murder

A Beedeville man is in the Jackson County Jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to Region 8 News KAIT. The Jonesboro television outlet reports Steven Ray Hollaway, 64, has been arrested in the case of two Beedeville residents who were found dead after a house fire in late July. Hollaway is being held on a $100,000 bond.
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
kbsi23.com

Dyersburg police investigating after apartment, vehicle struck by gunfire

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – Dyersburg police are investigating after an apartment and vehicle were struck by gunfire. Officers were call to Plummer Circle around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Police say the resident of the apartment would not cooperate with officers and would not speak with them. The...
DYERSBURG, TN
Kait 8

Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Downtown house fire under investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple agencies responded to a Tuesday night house fire. Jonesboro police confirmed that fire crews and police were on the scene of a Main Street house fire on Aug. 16. Region 8 Reporter Jace Passmore was on the scene and said the fire has been contained...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Police: Man poured gas in house full of relatives, set fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Bartlett man is in custody after police say he threatened to burn down a relative’s house with two children inside during an angry dispute over drugs. Natanael Castor was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson. Police say they were called […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

3 teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting near the Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh overnight. Memphis police say the incident began at the BP gas station at Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view around midnight. Police said 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were in a stolen Infiniti SUV when they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of. 31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house. According...
POCAHONTAS, AR
Kait 8

Man sentenced to prison in 2020 stabbing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a four-day trial, a jury finds a man guilty in the 2020 death of a Jonesboro man. Gabriel E. Walton, 20, was found guilty of Ronald Voyles’, 57, death. According to a news release by the Office of Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman, deputy prosecuting attorneys Charlene Henry and Tiarra Tanner prosecuted Walton Friday.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Law enforcement to be active in Lawrence County roadwork

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Lawrence County said they would be out and about watching motorists in road work occurring in the county. Last week, we told you ArDOT would perform roadwork on Highway 63 Spring River Bridge near Ravenden. Ravenden Police Chief John Keding said drivers need...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a man who disappeared after falling off a boat. Chief Deputy Tony Waldrupe said the 21-year-old man and his friend were at the Shirey Bay Rainey Break WMA boat ramp near Alicia Saturday evening when he fell overboard.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Man wanted in Malden on several charges in connection with shooting

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, Aaron D. Cooper is wanted for several charges including armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Police say the allegations stem from an incident on...
MALDEN, MO
Kait 8

1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Teen in custody due to social media threat, school says

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riverside High School student was taken into police custody after a threat on social media. According to Riverside Public Schools, a picture of what looked to be a 9mm handgun was posted on Snapchat with “School Ready” typed under it. The 16-year-old...
LAKE CITY, AR
neareport.com

Suspect passes away after attempted suicide in Trumann jail

A person who was booked into the Trumann Police Department’s jail and attempted suicide has died, the department confirmed to NEA Report. Trumann PD Captain Gary Henry released the following statement:. “On August 1, 2022, an incident occurred in our jail that is under investigation. We can confirm that...
TRUMANN, AR

