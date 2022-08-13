how about if we leave the artificial mideval puritanical theocracy and go back to the modern age where women have morning after pills, birth control pills, abortion pills and everything they need to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready
go to public library, senior neighbor across town or get a VPN on computer to hide your location. Google Aid Access for online mail order abortion pills good up to 10 weeks into pregnancy. overseas, order fast if you miss a period, or to pre order as a backup, tell them you're pregnant because they prioritize pregnant people, if pill supply gets low
A doctor should NOT HAVE TO defend themselves in court. ISNT THAT A PRESUMPTION OF GUILT? That violates their rights.this judge needs a load of coathangers.
Comments / 8