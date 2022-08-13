ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Massachusetts farmers hit hard by extreme drought

By Paul Burton
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

Massachusetts farmers hit hard by extreme drought

HARVARD - Paul Willard has been working his farm in Harvard as far back as he can remember. The 79-year-old sells tomatoes and pumpkins, but what he's most famous for is his corn.  Unfortunately, the sign outside his farm stand says it all.

"Because of the drought there is very little of it," Willard said.

The drought coupled with a relentless heat wave has led to a big portion of his corn crop dried out and suffocated by weeds. Looking ahead he says right now his corn supply looks bleak.

"Everything is going to be in short supply if we have it. And unpredictable supply," Willard said.

Willard says he's dealt with all types of droughts before but this one is different because of the timing.

"It hasn't really rained since April. And it's been dry during critical time of planting," Willard said. "Corn seed lay in the ground, didn't germinate. That's very unusual."

The farm has been in his family since the late 1600s and his customers depend on him.

"It's disappointing because obviously it's not good corn. It's not as good as it should be," Willard said. "We are doing the best we can and make it rain!"

foodmanufacturing.com

Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

ConneCT launches to give CT’s workforce a boost

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a stop in Groton with Gov. Ned Lamont to talk about the launch of Career ConneCT. The program was introduced during a news...
GROTON, CT
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Home to Three Oldest High Schools in the Country, One in Western MA

Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. Massachusetts public schools actually head back to school much later than other states, some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July. While many states beat Massachusetts back to the first day of classes, the history of public schools runs deep in the Commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Massachusetts home sales were high and dry in July. Is this good news for buyers?

Like the scorched lawns and muddy ponds all across drought-ridden Massachusetts, the local real estate market dried up in July. Not as much as the region itself, with Boston experiencing one of its driest months on record. But the 5,266 single-family homes sold statewide in July marked a 17.4 percent drop from the 6,374 houses sold a year ago, according to The Warren Group, a real estate analytics firm.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in

BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ecori.org

Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River

Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Augusta Free Press

Massachusetts Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money MA Online Casinos

Gambling enthusiasts can enjoy playing at three land-based casinos located across the state of Massachusetts. When it comes to online gambling, it can be more complicated since it’s not yet regulated in the state. The good news is that you can still enjoy playing online by signing up with the best Massachusetts online casinos based offshore.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island opens first heavy-duty battery storage system

(WJAR) — Gray lithium batteries fenced in the back of an industrial park in Pascoag are meant to give about five thousand Pascoag Utility District customers some relief. The power supplier in Burrillville created the first heavy-duty battery storage facility in Rhode Island, which increases the power grids reliability when it gets close to its max.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
