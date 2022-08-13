Screening for type 2 diabetes and periodontitis patients (CODAPT-My©): a multidisciplinary care approach

Read full article on original website
Related
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
BioMed Central
EGR2 is a hub-gene in myocardial infarction and aggravates inflammation and apoptosis in hypoxia-induced cardiomyocytes
BMC Cardiovascular Disorders volume 22, Article number: 373 (2022) Cite this article. Myocardial infarction (MI) is characterized by coronary artery occlusion, ischemia and hypoxia of myocardial cells, leading to irreversible myocardial damage. Therefore, it is urgent to explore the potential mechanism of myocardial injury during the MI process to develop effective therapies for myocardial cell rescue.
BioMed Central
Face Your Fears: Virtual reality-based cognitive behavioral therapy (VR-CBT) versus standard CBT for paranoid ideations in patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders: a randomized clinical trial
Trials volume 23, Article number: 658 (2022) Cite this article. Schizophrenia spectrum disorders cause suffering for patients, relatives, and the surrounding society. Paranoid ideations, encompassing ideas of social reference and manifest persecutory delusions, are among the most frequent symptoms in this population and a cause of significant distress. Recent meta-analyses of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for psychosis show small to moderate effect sizes in reducing paranoid ideations. Virtual reality-based CBT (VR-CBT) could improve therapy efficacy as exposure and behavioral experiments in VR can be optimized, individualized, and carried out in a safe environment. Few VR-CBT studies exist for paranoid ideations and there is a need for large-scale, methodologically rigorous trials.
BioMed Central
Determinants of stock-outs of first line anti-tuberculosis drugs: the case of public health facilities of Addis Ababa city administration health bureau, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1047 (2022) Cite this article. The health sectors success has been determined by consistent and reasonably priced health commodities supply. Despite possible death from the disease, Tuberculosis (TB) can be prevented with early diagnosis and appropriate treatment for which enough, effective, and qualified medicines need to be available. However, studies revealed stock of anti-TB drugs in health facilities. Here we present the recent finding on determinants of stock out of Anti-TB drug at public health facilities of Addis Ababa.
Comments / 0