marysvilleglobe.com

Musical journey takes Marysville man from grunge to the blues

Nik Clovsky is a regular guy. The Marysville resident coaches kids at Everett High School and works at Washington state’s juvenile justice office. He’s well-known in his community and not so much elsewhere. But as a young bass player during Seattle’s grunge scene in the ‘90s, Clovsky had...
MARYSVILLE, WA
lonelyplanet.com

10 free things to do in Washington state

The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home

SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Another wave of scorching temps in Western Washington

SEATTLE - We're not out of the woods quite yet when it comes to highs in the 90s! In fact, Seattle could skyrocket to 93 degrees on Thursday. Thankfully, this wave of hot temps looks more short-lived than other stretches of blistering heat this summer. Highs today are forecast to...
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years

Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Nikkita Oliver, former Seattle mayoral candidate, jumps ship for Detroit

Nikkita Oliver fell within approximately 1,000 votes of advancing to the general election for mayor of Seattle in 2017. Four years later, the self-described abolitionist would lose an at-large city council position to a more centrist candidate. This month, the adjunct Seattle University law professor and community organizer left Seattle for the Midwest.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Day In, Day Out festival brings more than just music to Seattle

SEATTLE - All weekend, thousands are flocking to downtown Seattle for the Day In, Day Out Festival, but the event means much more than music for the city. Organizers say about 5,000 to 6,000 people are packing into the grounds at the Seattle Center each day for the festival. "We’re...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police: Recent spike in Kia thefts linked to TikTok trend

SEATTLE - Seattle Police warn a recent spike in Kia car thefts may be tied to a recent TikTok trend. Authorities say this time last year, officers investigated five Kia thefts. In July 2022, they have already investigated 36 stolen Kias, which they attribute to a TikTok tutorial. Police say...
SEATTLE, WA

