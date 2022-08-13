Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Get ready for summer heat to kick into gear this week!
SEATTLE - Above average is where we finally landed Tuesday! Highs up and down the I-5 corridor several degrees warmer than normal with SeaTac hitting 83. The warm-up will continue too, at least for a couple of days!. Overnight temps are mild, cooling into the upper 50s to low 60s...
marysvilleglobe.com
Musical journey takes Marysville man from grunge to the blues
Nik Clovsky is a regular guy. The Marysville resident coaches kids at Everett High School and works at Washington state’s juvenile justice office. He’s well-known in his community and not so much elsewhere. But as a young bass player during Seattle’s grunge scene in the ‘90s, Clovsky had...
lonelyplanet.com
10 free things to do in Washington state
The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home
SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
q13fox.com
Another wave of scorching temps in Western Washington
SEATTLE - We're not out of the woods quite yet when it comes to highs in the 90s! In fact, Seattle could skyrocket to 93 degrees on Thursday. Thankfully, this wave of hot temps looks more short-lived than other stretches of blistering heat this summer. Highs today are forecast to...
q13fox.com
Seattle record store offering $1,000 reward for help recovering stolen van
SEATTLE - A Seattle record store is offering $1,000 for help recovering a stolen van, which was gifted to them by singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. Easy Street Records staff say a passenger van given to them by Carlile was stolen near Alki Beach overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. The newer...
425magazine.com
Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years
Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
Nikkita Oliver, former Seattle mayoral candidate, jumps ship for Detroit
Nikkita Oliver fell within approximately 1,000 votes of advancing to the general election for mayor of Seattle in 2017. Four years later, the self-described abolitionist would lose an at-large city council position to a more centrist candidate. This month, the adjunct Seattle University law professor and community organizer left Seattle for the Midwest.
q13fox.com
Portion of Interurban Trail scheduled for city cleanup, sweep on Wednesday
A two-day cleanup is scheduled for a portion of the Interurban Trail in Seattle Wednesday and Thursday. The city posted notices that it will be cleaning encampments and trash in the areas between North 128th Street and 110th Ave.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle’s equity movement punishes white men to push race-based marijuana licenses
The Seattle City Council and Mayor are upset that too many “cannabis businesses are owned primarily by White men.” They have a plan to tackle the issue in the name of “cannabis equity.”. The council says white men operate 87% of the city’s pot shops. This stat...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County aims to turn motel to bridge housing in a city that banned outdoor overnight camping
EDMONDS, Wash. - A new bridge housing facility could soon open in a city that recently banned overnight outdoor camping to address homelessness. Snohomish County Government issued a purchase proposal Monday for a motel in Edmonds to become part of its permanent shelter systems. Americas Best Value Inn on Highway...
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In All Of Washington
That's why Cheapism found every state's best sandwich shop that's also affordable.
Lynnwood couple thinks they won $360 in lottery – turns out to be $360,000
Three zeros make a pretty big difference. A Lynnwood couple that purchased a winning “Hit 5″ ticket that they thought was only worth $360 turned out to be worth $360,000. After buying the ticket at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer, the husband went to check if they had won anything.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
q13fox.com
Seventeen-year-old Saki Baba of Japan wins 122nd U.S. Women's Amateur in rout over Monet Chun
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Seventeen-year old Saki Baba of Japan brilliantly carved up Chambers Bay Golf Course and Canadian Women's Amateur champion Monet Chun en route to an 11-and-9 victory in the 122nd U.S. Women's Amateur final on Sunday. The victory is tied for the third-largest margin of victory in...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: How one contrived ‘equity’ complaint sent Seattle Fire scrambling to ban phrase
One Seattle man shamed an entire city department with a contrived complaint of racism. It prompted the Seattle Fire Department to ban the phrase “brown out.” The incident highlights how local leaders are so terrified of perceived social justice and race extremists, that they’re willing to embarrass themselves to appear woke.
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
q13fox.com
Day In, Day Out festival brings more than just music to Seattle
SEATTLE - All weekend, thousands are flocking to downtown Seattle for the Day In, Day Out Festival, but the event means much more than music for the city. Organizers say about 5,000 to 6,000 people are packing into the grounds at the Seattle Center each day for the festival. "We’re...
nbc16.com
Video captures chaos, gunfire at Seattle sports bar that left teen critically wounded
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Video obtained by KOMO News shows what happened in the moments before a 14-year-old girl -- an innocent bystander -- was shot early Saturday when gunfire erupted at a sports bar near T-Mobile Park that was packed with patrons. The overnight shooting in Seattle's SODO neighborhood...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police: Recent spike in Kia thefts linked to TikTok trend
SEATTLE - Seattle Police warn a recent spike in Kia car thefts may be tied to a recent TikTok trend. Authorities say this time last year, officers investigated five Kia thefts. In July 2022, they have already investigated 36 stolen Kias, which they attribute to a TikTok tutorial. Police say...
