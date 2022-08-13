Read full article on original website
Eight Mobsters Busted for Operating Underground Gambling Parlors, Including Two in Glendale
Eight reputed mobsters—including two from Queens—who allegedly ran underground gambling parlors in Queens and Long Island have been arrested by the feds on racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering and a host of other related offenses. The eight men, who were either part of the Genovese or Bonanno organized...
norwoodnews.org
Van Cortlandt Park: Gunman Sought following Shooting of Second Man & Woman
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached surveillance photos who is wanted for questioning in connection to an assault that occurred in Van Cortlandt Park. A police spokesperson said, “On Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and...
Woman in pool struck by tree, killed in Bronx
A woman in her 50s was struck by the tree and pronounced dead at the scene.
Tree falls into Bronx pool, killing swimmer and injuring second woman
A tree fell into a Bronx pool Monday, killing an unsuspecting swimmer, just two days after a falling tree branch struck and killed a man sitting on a Brooklyn park bench. Cops said the Bronx tree toppled into a pool behind an apartment tower on Palisade Ave. near Kappock St. in Riverdale about 1:35 p.m. A woman in her 50s was struck by the tree and died at the scene. A 60-year-old woman with ...
Man struck by train while lying on Brooklyn subway tracks, expected to survive
The man was on the tracks at the Van Siclen Avenue station in East New York when he was struck by a northbound 3 train around 1:45 a.m.
fox5ny.com
Hit-and-run driver hits pedestrian in Queens
NEW YORK - A car slammed into a pedestrian in Queens early Tuesday and just kept going, police said. A gray Honda sedan struck a 45-year-old man who was crossing Roosevelt Avenue near 76th Street in Jackson Heights just after 2 a.m., the NYPD said. The driver did not stay at the scene.
Third Teen Arrested for Anti-White Bias Attack Aboard MTA Bus in Woodhaven: NYPD
A third black teenager has been charged for attacking a white woman on an MTA bus in Woodhaven last month—as ugly details emerge about the alleged hate crime. Jahnaiya Williams, 19, was charged in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday with assault and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, and other crimes, for striking 57-year-old Jill LeCroix in the head with a shopping bag containing a jar, prosecutors say. Williams also allegedly punched LeCroix.
Aunt: Boy’s recovery ‘a miracle’ following New Rochelle apartment building fall
A boy who fell from either the window or the roof of a New Rochelle apartment building last month is recovering from his injuries.
SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor
New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
MTA bus driver injured during road rage incident in New York City
An MTA bus driver was injured after being attacked in a road rage incident in Manhattan Tuesday.
Bricks thrown at ambulance in Queens, 4 people hospitalized: FDNY
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Four people were hospitalized, including three first responders, after a person threw bricks at an ambulance Monday night in Long Island City, officials said. The assailant began hurling bricks at the emergency vehicle on Vernon Boulevard near 45th Road around 9:10 p.m., prompting a request for police, according to […]
Former prosecutor accused of raping a sleeping woman in NYC hotel: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former lawyer is accused of raping a woman while she slept in a Manhattan hotel room nearly five years ago, authorities said Tuesday. Adam Foss, 42, was indicted on felony rape and sexual abuse charges in New York State Supreme Court in connection to the October 2017 attack, according to […]
Teen stabbed outside Nike store in Midtown during dispute
Police say the 19-year-old victim got into some sort of a dispute with a group outside the store on East 52nd Street and 5th Avenue when he was attacked around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Man Wanted for Assaulting, Shouting Racial Slurs at Hispanic Woman Aboard NYC Subway Train
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police detectives in Queens are searching for a...
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
CBS2 rides with NYPD to see new approach to vendors, panhandlers
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is cracking down on vendors and panhandlers who stand in the middle of the highways.CBS2's Ali Bauman rode along for an exclusive look at the operation, and found it did not go as planned.We see them standing in the middle of the highways, under pouring rain and blazing sun -- women selling fruit and panhandlers asking for money.The NYPD calls it a growing problem."They are obstructing the vehicular traffic, posing a danger to themselves and the motorists," said Inspector Sylvester Ge, commanding officer of the Highway Patrol Unit.Bauman rode along with the Highway Patrol Unit...
NBC New York
Mets' Casino Gamble Could Crap Out in Parking Lot
This article was originally published on Aug 15 4:00am EDT by THE CITY. The owner of the Mets has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying city officials in connection with his push to build a casino near Citi Field — but there could be multiple legal hurdles to bring the slots to Queens.
NBC New York
Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station
A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NYC woman dies after tree falls on apartment complex pool
NEW YORK — One woman died and another required hospitalization after a large tree fell onto an apartment complex pool on Monday. According to the New York Police Department, the incident was reported at around 1:30 p.m. EDT at a private pool at the River Terrace Apartments, WABC-TV reported.
Taxi drivers rally after passengers accused of beating driver to death
NEW YORK -- There was a rally in Queens on Sunday after a taxi cab driver was beaten to death by passengers who, according to police, refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him.That driver is being remembered as a loving husband and father just trying to support his family, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported."I don't know what to do right now. I have lost. I have lost," Abigail Barwuah said.The widow of Kutin Gyimah could not hold back her tears while talking about her beloved husband, who was killed in Far Rockaway."He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I'm lost right...
