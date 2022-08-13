Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
UNC coach respects Duke brand, bashes NC State
Perhaps no one has ever summed up UNC basketball fans' view of their rivalries with the NC State and Duke basketball programs better than Courtney Banghart, even if she later backtracked her comments a smidge. On Monday, the fourth-year head coach of the UNC women's team appeared on The Tar Heel ...
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Coach Courtney Banghart Issues Apology for NC State Comments
UNC women’s basketball head coach Courtney Banghart found herself in hot water yesterday for comments made about NC State’s program. During a recent appearance on “British Tar Heel” George Harmer’s online show, Banghart was asked about the rivalries between the Tar Heels, Wolfpack and Duke Blue Devils.
Ouch: Analyst snubs three Duke freshmen
On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw revealed his ranking of the top 10 freshmen in the ACC on Monday, specifying projected "impact" next season as his primary measuring stick. While the list contains four Duke basketball rookies, including the two on top, three heralded Blue Devils were ...
Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
What are North Carolina’s best community colleges and how do they fair nationally?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technical and community colleges in North Carolina, deemed incredibly important to meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce, don’t fare very well in a new national ranking of those schools. WalletHub, the financial advice company that crunches numbers and churns out a variety of evaluations, took on this task with […]
cbs17
NC native, NC Central alumn who stars in ‘P-Valley’ to appear on campus, welcome new NCCU students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina native and N.C. Central University alum who is on a hit series called “P-Valley” will appear on campus to welcome new students to the university, a news release from the school said. J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays Lil Murda on...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
dukebasketballreport.com
Is Bobby Hurley’s Assist Record Eternal?
Bobby Hurley played at Duke from 1989-1993 and during his time in Durham, he racked up 1,076 assists. That record may be unbreakable for several reasons. First, the obvious: talented players don’t stay for four years very often anymore. But secondly, Hurley played for five seasons. Well, not literally....
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University.
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
Tickets for the 2022 N.C. State Fair are on sale now. Here’s what to know.
Get ready, NC — it’s almost State Fair time, and buying tickets in advance will save you a little money. We have details on how to buy, pricing & more.
$100K reward offered for suspect in North Carolina deputy’s murder
The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering a $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff's deputy.
‘A sad decision’ for NC State Fair: One of its most beloved food booths is going away
As awesome as the NC State Fair is, it just won’t be the same without this savory food — served from the fair’s longest operating booth.
I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
12-year-old among 6 young people hurt in fight, shooting at North Carolina nightclub
Police say six teenagers are injured after a shooting took place at a Raleigh nightclub Friday night.
Election protest filed to remove democrat from ballot in key NC Senate race
Republicans have been gathering evidence for quite a while to support a claim that Democrat Valerie Jordan, a candidate in state Senate district 3, does not actually live in the district she's running in.
wunc.org
UNC Chapel Hill to memorialize Black man killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has announced it will create a permanent memorial to James Cates Jr. The 22-year-old Black man was killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz delivered the news of the Cates tribute to the campus community...
Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
My Fox 8
Meet the newest addition to the Guilford County Board of Elections
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Felita Regina Donnell, whose family has deep roots in Guilford County, has assumed a job that has become increasingly thankless: serving on the Guilford County Board of Elections. The NC BOE on Tuesday chose Donnell, who goes by Felita, as a replacement for the Rev....
