Los Angeles County, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Kobe Bryant Photo Case: Deputy Sent Pics Of Crash To A Cop While Gaming

Vanessa Bryant is currently suing Los Angeles County officials over the circulation of sensitive images from the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. In previous reports, it was revealed that these photos were circulated by firemen and deputies who were able to gain access to the imagery. The circulation of these photos has caused a lot of emotional distress for Vanessa and she is looking for millions of dollars worth of compensation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Resumes in Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos

A retired Los Angeles County fire department captain accused of taking multiple photographs of human remains at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others and then sending the images to at least one other department employee is expected to be called to the stand Monday in the federal civil trial of an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit brought by the Lakers star’s widow and another family.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

6-year veteran LA County lifeguard dies in car crash

A 28-year-old lifeguard who worked with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division for six years died in a car crash on Sunday, authorities said."It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022," the department said on Twitter Monday afternoon."Ocean Lifeguard Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North. OL Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North," the lifeguard division tweeted. "Ocean lifeguard Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived."Details of the crash were not immediately known. The department said the Los Angeles County Fire Department Peer Support Team has been activated and that services are available for family and team members."We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger. More information will be shared when available," LACo Lifeguards said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues

The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Victim sucker punched by transient in Hollywood speaks out

LOS ANGELES - A man who was "clocked" by a transient while eating lunch at a Hollywood restaurant last week is speaking out, hoping the man who hit him will be sent to jail. Richard Schlesinger was eating lunch, when shocking security video shows a man approach him, and sucker punch him. He had just finished eating and was paying when he was knocked out of his seat onto the pavement with two cracked ribs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - After six months, authorities have determined the cause of death for actress Lindsey Pearlman who was found dead in the Hollywood Hills. Some of Pearlman’s credits include "Empire," "General Hospital," and "Selena: The Series." On Feb. 18, the 43-year-old actress was found dead in a car...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged for firearm assault for 2021 Hollywood shooting

LOS ANGELES - Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged Monday with two counts of assault with a firearm stemming from an alleged run-in with a former friend in Hollywood last November. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is set to be arraigned Wednesday at a downtown Los Angeles courthouse on two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA

