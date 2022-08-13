Read full article on original website
A high-ranking LA Sheriff's Deputy spoke up after Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered staff to delete Kobe Bryant crash photos, he testified. Weeks later, was transferred and demoted.
LASD Deputy Matthew Vander Horck had concerns that his colleagues took, shared, and deleted Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site photos.
Kobe Bryant Photo Case: Deputy Sent Pics Of Crash To A Cop While Gaming
Vanessa Bryant is currently suing Los Angeles County officials over the circulation of sensitive images from the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. In previous reports, it was revealed that these photos were circulated by firemen and deputies who were able to gain access to the imagery. The circulation of these photos has caused a lot of emotional distress for Vanessa and she is looking for millions of dollars worth of compensation.
A sheriff's deputy held onto Kobe Bryant crash site photos for 4 days and said that he and his colleagues shared photos because 'curiosity got the best of us'
Several key Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputies testified on Monday in the fourth day of Vanessa Bryant's trial against LA County for crash site photos of Kobe and Gigi Bryant.
Trial Resumes in Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos
A retired Los Angeles County fire department captain accused of taking multiple photographs of human remains at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others and then sending the images to at least one other department employee is expected to be called to the stand Monday in the federal civil trial of an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit brought by the Lakers star’s widow and another family.
6-year veteran LA County lifeguard dies in car crash
A 28-year-old lifeguard who worked with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division for six years died in a car crash on Sunday, authorities said."It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022," the department said on Twitter Monday afternoon."Ocean Lifeguard Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North. OL Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North," the lifeguard division tweeted. "Ocean lifeguard Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived."Details of the crash were not immediately known. The department said the Los Angeles County Fire Department Peer Support Team has been activated and that services are available for family and team members."We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger. More information will be shared when available," LACo Lifeguards said.
Anne Heche Is Dead Following Car Crash: Everything to Know About the Incident, Investigation, Aftermath
Anne Heche died following a Los Angeles car crash that left her severely burned. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on August 5 that the driver — who they did not identify initially — was allegedly speeding while traveling eastbound on Preston Way in Los Angeles. A blue Mini Cooper ran off […]
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
Australian actress reported missing by family arrested in Santa Monica after allegedly biting officer
An Australian actress who was reported missing by her family had actually been arrested by police in Santa Monica after an altercation at a restaurant, police announced Tuesday. About 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 200 block of Arizona Avenue for a report of a battery. Officers were told […]
Former LAPD officer to stand trial in fatal off-duty shooting at Corona Costco store
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a developmentally disabled man during a confrontation in a Corona Costco, as well as critically wounded the victim's parents -- all of whom were unarmed - must stand trial on voluntary manslaughter and other charges, a judge has ruled.
Alberto Leal and Lashonda Davis Killed in Pursuit Crash on Figueroa Street [Los Angeles, CA]
Traffic Accident near 48th Street Left Two Fatalities. The incident started on August 2nd, at around 11:30 a.m. at the 4800 block of Figueroa Street. According to reports, police were pursuing the suspect driver. At West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, the driver drove into a homeless encampment and fatally struck Leal and Davis.
Headlines: More Than 4,500 Pounds of Illegally Grown Cannabis Seized; A New Reality Show Based On Ring Surveillance Cameras
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —School’s back today for many L.A. kids. [CBS]. —A man was shot to death on Saturday morning in...
Victim sucker punched by transient in Hollywood speaks out
LOS ANGELES - A man who was "clocked" by a transient while eating lunch at a Hollywood restaurant last week is speaking out, hoping the man who hit him will be sent to jail. Richard Schlesinger was eating lunch, when shocking security video shows a man approach him, and sucker punch him. He had just finished eating and was paying when he was knocked out of his seat onto the pavement with two cracked ribs.
Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front...
Windsor Hills crash: Driver in deadly crash had allegedly been involuntary committed several times
LOS ANGELES - The driver charged with murder for a deadly crash in Windsor Hills earlier this month allegedly has a history of mental health troubles dating back years, which includes multiple involuntary commitments to mental health facilities, according to court documents. Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Texas, is...
Actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - After six months, authorities have determined the cause of death for actress Lindsey Pearlman who was found dead in the Hollywood Hills. Some of Pearlman’s credits include "Empire," "General Hospital," and "Selena: The Series." On Feb. 18, the 43-year-old actress was found dead in a car...
Would-be burglars scared off by security alarm at West Hollywood home
A homeowner in West Hollywood avoided a break-in last month after a pair of would-be burglars were foiled by the home’s security camera and alarm. Video from the almost-break-in was shared with KTLA by Amazon, which owns Ring, the home security system company. The video shows a pair of men wearing dark clothing and backpacks […]
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged for firearm assault for 2021 Hollywood shooting
LOS ANGELES - Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged Monday with two counts of assault with a firearm stemming from an alleged run-in with a former friend in Hollywood last November. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is set to be arraigned Wednesday at a downtown Los Angeles courthouse on two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Long Beach woman charged with terrorizing neighbors with racist rants, death threats
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a Long Beach woman who allegedly hurled racial slurs and threatened several of her neighbors at an apartment complex. Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, is charged with six felony counts of criminal threats and one felony count of violation of civil...
Anne Heche, screen star with troubled life, dies at age 53, following injury in fiery crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche, screen star with troubled life, dies at age 53, following injury in fiery crash. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
