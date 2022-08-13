ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The hate was because of our skin color’: Dwyane Wade drops shocking truth bomb on Heat Big 3 with LeBron James

By Paolo Songco
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Comments / 281

James Robertson
3d ago

the hate is because never in NBA history did ALL STARS conspire to play with each other to win championships! every other NBA Allstars wanted to lead the team they were drafted too to a NBA championship!

Reply(11)
183
Everett Rodhe
3d ago

it's not because of yalls color it's the simple fact none of you could win anything on your own you had to have a trio of stars to win anything

Reply(33)
116
saymyname
3d ago

Mighty poor use of the Race Card. It’s getting close to the point where it’ll be meaningless. If it ain’t there yet for most people with half a brain.

Reply(12)
99
 

