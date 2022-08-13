ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
Suspect nabbed for caught-on-video shooting of driver in the Bronx

A suspect has been nabbed for shooting into a car in the Bronx, killing the driver, police said Tuesday. Cesar Santana, 27, was arrested Monday for murder, manslaughter and gun possession for allegedly shooting 19-year-old Travis Griffiths on July 22. On August 3, the NYPD released surveillance video of the shooting and asked the public’s help identifying the killer. Griffiths pulled up in his ...
Two arrested for conspiracy and grand larceny following bank incident (video)

WAPPINGER – Two Bronx men were arrested on Saturday in connection with a grand larceny investigation from the Key Bank branch in Fishkill. State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny Smith, 28, of the Bronx for conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, and Jomo Cole, 30, also from the Bronx, conspiracy as a misdemeanor.
Gun Buyer's Machete Melee Sends NY Sporting Goods Employee to Hospital

Authorities say a gun purchase at a Long Island sporting goods store took a violent turn when the shopper cut up an employee with a machete before turning on two customers. What started as an inquiry into a rifle at the DICK's Sporting Goods in Patchogue, ended in a violent slashing still under investigation by police. A press conference was expected Saturday with additional details.
Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station

A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment

A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
