Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
CNY man posted brutal attack of 82-year-old neighbor online; he’s now charged with murder
Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton man was charged with murder Tuesday after the neighbor he burglarized and brutally assaulted in July died, police said. Cody A. Backus, 37, assaulted the 82-year-old man outside the man’s home on July 21 before forcing his way inside the home where he assaulted him again, according to a Fulton police news release.
Suspect nabbed for caught-on-video shooting of driver in the Bronx
A suspect has been nabbed for shooting into a car in the Bronx, killing the driver, police said Tuesday. Cesar Santana, 27, was arrested Monday for murder, manslaughter and gun possession for allegedly shooting 19-year-old Travis Griffiths on July 22. On August 3, the NYPD released surveillance video of the shooting and asked the public’s help identifying the killer. Griffiths pulled up in his ...
Off-duty officer opens fire on robbery suspects in Manhattan: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer opened fire on a pair of robbers Monday morning in East Harlem, according to police. The victim, who works in the area, was walking at East 122nd Street and Park Avenue when a tan SUV pulled up around 11:15 a.m. Two men wearing black masks and […]
ALERT CENTER: Attempted murder suspect nabbed by county police
Westchester County police say a traffic stop this week led to the arrest of a man who was wanted for attempted murder.
Two arrested for conspiracy and grand larceny following bank incident (video)
WAPPINGER – Two Bronx men were arrested on Saturday in connection with a grand larceny investigation from the Key Bank branch in Fishkill. State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny Smith, 28, of the Bronx for conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, and Jomo Cole, 30, also from the Bronx, conspiracy as a misdemeanor.
Security guard fatally shot on set of Law & Order was targeted: police
A 31-year-old man who was killed while working as a security guard on the set of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” last month was tracked and targeted by a man on a bike, according to police.
24-year-old man shot in head, killed while standing on street in Queens
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head and killed in Queens Monday night, according to police.
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
The NYPD is searching for a man connected to a robbery attempt that occurred last Sunday on Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue.
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Suffolk County
Police have arrested a man on charges in the deadly hit and run early Sunday morning in Suffolk County.
46-year-old man shot several times in Brooklyn; police searching for gunman
Police are searching for a gunman who shot a 46-year-old man several times in Brooklyn Monday night.
Gun Buyer's Machete Melee Sends NY Sporting Goods Employee to Hospital
Authorities say a gun purchase at a Long Island sporting goods store took a violent turn when the shopper cut up an employee with a machete before turning on two customers. What started as an inquiry into a rifle at the DICK's Sporting Goods in Patchogue, ended in a violent slashing still under investigation by police. A press conference was expected Saturday with additional details.
VIDEO: Man pepper sprays Brooklyn Rite Aid worker to steal 5 cases of Heineken
Police are searching for a man who pepper sprayed a worker at a Brooklyn Rite Aid and stole five cases of Heineken beer on Friday. The unidentified suspect pepper sprayed the 33-year-old clerk at the Rite Aid.
Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station
A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NYPD: Teen wanted for robbing 14-year-old on 2 train in the Bronx
Police are looking for a teenager in connection to a robbery at the 174th Street Station on Wednesday.
Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified
Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment
A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
5 arrested as NYPD confiscates $2 million in counterfeit goods
A portion of the merchandise included bags from Gucci and Chanel to fake watches, sunglasses, and sneakers.
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
