Regents approve two new bachelor’s degrees for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

The Board of Regents has approved two new bachelor’s degrees for ABAC. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Building on some of its existing strengths, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will soon offer two new bachelor’s degree programs in Agricultural Technology Management and Criminal Justice. The programs were approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents during its meeting this week.

The Agricultural Technology Management degree will prepare students for technical careers focused on problem solving, systems analysis and management in the production, processing or manufacturing of agricultural materials. Students will combine an understanding of the agricultural, biological, and physical sciences with business, managerial and technical skills.