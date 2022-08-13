ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Regents approve two new bachelor’s degrees for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
The Board of Regents has approved two new bachelor’s degrees for ABAC. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Building on some of its existing strengths, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will soon offer two new bachelor’s degree programs in Agricultural Technology Management and Criminal Justice. The programs were approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents during its meeting this week.

The Agricultural Technology Management degree will prepare students for technical careers focused on problem solving, systems analysis and management in the production, processing or manufacturing of agricultural materials. Students will combine an understanding of the agricultural, biological, and physical sciences with business, managerial and technical skills.

allongeorgia.com

Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference

Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

10 more Albany Utility customers $100 winners

ALBANY — Albany Utility Board Member Brenda Battle drew July’s 10 Push to Portal winners during the board’s recent meeting. The Push to Portal initiative offers Albany Utility customers the opportunity to win $100 in the form of a credit to their account, a gift card or a check. Customers who pay their bill on time and through the online portal are entered into the drawing the following month.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

