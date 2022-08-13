Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WISN
Number of workers returning to work downtown Milwaukee on rise
MILWAUKEE — Companies are bringing employees back into downtown Milwaukee. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies sent employees to work from home, laid people off or even shut down. Milwaukee BID 21 estimated that number to be about 20% to 30% at the beginning of this...
WISN
Sonic's Pickle Juice Slush now available in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — If pickles are your favorite, Sonic's new menu items are for you. For starters, the Pickle Juice Slush. According to a press release, it's a combination of Sonic's classic sweet slush and salty brine that "tastes just like you're sipping out of the pickle jar." The pickle...
WISN
Milwaukee science fiction writer a victim of 'swatting'
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee author of science fiction books says he is being terrorized by online cyber-stalkers, sending police to his home with fake 911 calls. It is a potentially dangerous prank known as swatting. Police descended on Patrick Tomlinson's east side Milwaukee home at 1 a.m. three weeks...
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Milwaukee Ale House to close
MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the micro brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water and Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." The restaurant's...
WISN
Technology-based farm opens in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — A technology-based farm is opening in Kenosha. Square Roots partnered with Gordon Food Services to establish the indoor, climate-controlled facility. Each package from the farm has a QR code that allows consumers to track how their produce was made. Mainly growing herbs and leafy greens, including...
WISN
More than 230 teacher vacancies in Milwaukee Public Schools
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public School District has more than 230 teacher vacancies, according to its website. The district did not respond to WISN 12 News' repeated requests for comment, but according to the 'Careers' tab on the MPS website, hundreds of teacher jobs are available district wide. The...
WISN
Family of missing Milwaukee woman asking for help to find her
MILWAUKEE — The family of a missing Milwaukee woman are reaching out to the public for help in locating her. Latrice Rollins, 30, has been missing since Aug. 9, when she was seen driving her blue Ford Escape in the area of North 26th Street and Hampton Avenue. At...
RELATED PEOPLE
WISN
More than 1 million people attended 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin State Fair officials were happy to announce growth Tuesday that the fair had a growth in attendance over 2021. Fair officials say 1,003,450 people walked through the gates, a 19% increase over last year. "After 171 years, the Wisconsin State Fair remains a time-honored tradition for...
WISN
Milwaukee Public Schools require face masks until Aug. 18
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools determined that all staff and students on the early start calendar are required to use a face mask until Aug. 18. This decision goes in accordance with a recent announcement from MPS stating that they will follow the COVID-19 community levels tool on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to determine whether or not masks are required in schools.
WISN
Thousands of MPS students return to class with face masks
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of Milwaukee Public Schools students on Monday made their way back to the classroom for their first day of school. Forty-two MPS schools follow an early start calendar, including all high schools, middle schools, K-through-12 schools and seven elementary schools. "I'm nervous, just a little bit...
WISN
Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Local school bus company sees hiring comeback
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of MPS students started the new school year Monday, and thousands more are getting ready to get back in the classroom next month. Many of the bus companies serving local school districts faced a critical staffing shortage last year. Lakeside Buses of Wisconsin employs about 200...
WISN
Family of man who fell to his death on Milwaukee bridge wants answers
MILWAUKEE — Family of a 77-year-old Rhode Island man who fell to his death Monday on the Kilbourn Avenue drawbridge told WISN 12 News they want answers. "Still surreal, we're still in shock, I think," said Julianne Grew, Dujardin's daughter. Family from all over the country rushed to Milwaukee...
WISN
Mayor names Ashanti Hamilton to head city's Office of Violence Prevention
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday named Alderman Ashanti Hamilton to lead the city Office of Violence Prevention. "I am very pleased that Ashanti Hamilton has accepted my invitation to serve as the director of the Office of Violence Prevention," Johnson said. Hamilton said he's excited about...
WISN
Jewish Food Festival kicks off in Mequon
MEQUON, Wis. — The Jewish Food Festival is underway at Rotary Park in Mequon, Sunday and Monday. The festival highlights Jewish culture with traditional food, music and entertainment from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. "There's a lot of education aspects to learn more about Jewish heritage, Jewish life, Jewish...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Dodge County man helped find photos of troops killed in Vietnam for Wall of Faces
After 21 years, there is now a face to every name of a U.S. service member killed in the Vietnam War. "So, there's 58,281 men and women who are honored by the Wall," said Tim Tetz, of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. For decades, the nonprofit Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund...
WISN
Milwaukee police respond to three separate shootings in 10 minutes
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings early Tuesday morning. Those three shootings occurred within 10 minutes of each other. The first was near 15th Street and Burleigh Avenue at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday. A shooter injured a 29-year-old Milwaukee man. He is expected to survive. At 3:05...
WISN
Chairperson of Milwaukee Domestic Violence Commission announces resignation
MILWAUKEE — The chairperson of the Milwaukee Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault has announced his resignation. Jermaine Reed said on Facebook he was leaving the position because of Mayor Cavalier Johnson's appointment of Ashanti Hamilton as director of the city's Office of Violence Prevention. "Appointing an individual...
WISN
MCTS receives 73 new clean diesel buses
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System has 73 new clean diesel buses. The buses are more fuel-efficient and give off fewer emissions. "Replacing aging buses paves the way to a cleaner community and serves the people of Milwaukee County with reliable service, lower costs and a better environment," U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said in a news release.
Comments / 0