theavtimes.com
COVID-related hospitalizations keep falling in LA County
Los Angeles County saw another drop in the number of COVID-positive patients in local hospitals Tuesday, Aug. 16, while health officials continued to urge regular testing to help curb spread of the virus. According to state figures, there were 1,022 COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, down from...
Mixed results in OC COVID-19 statistics
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. “It’s a little perplexing,...
LA County Logs 26 More COVID-Related Deaths
Los Angeles County recorded another 10,025 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period ending Monday, while also logging another 26 virus-related fatalities.
Vaccines urged in California as polio, ‘a completely preventable disease,’ resurges in NY
Polio is circulating in New York, raising fears in California that the viral disease may next spread to the West Coast. A case confirmed in New York in July was the first in nearly a decade, and officials said that finding one case could indicate that there are hundreds more. On Friday, the virus was […]
kvta.com
COVID UPDATE VENTURA COUNTY
COVID-19 CASE/HOSPITALIZATION UPDATE August 16, 2022. ***The number of new cases Tuesday was 843 with 8,587 tests. ***There was a total Tuesday of 1,323 currently active cases. ***The total number of cases since March 2020 is 201,730. ***The total number of recovered cases since March 2020 is 198,859. ***The total...
Long Beach Memorial faces multiple investigations after 2 patients die
Four state, federal and nonprofit agencies began investigating Memorial earlier this year, when one patient died after being given the wrong medication and another died after a fall in the hospital. The post Long Beach Memorial faces multiple investigations after 2 patients die appeared first on Long Beach Post.
scvnews.com
West Nile Virus Update: Six More Areas in County Report Positive Samples
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 13 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus. This brings the total number of positive samples within the District’s service area to 76 this year. This is the first detection of the virus this year in...
Orange County COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continued ticking back up as the death toll for last month nears 100, but testing-positivity rates are declining, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. From Monday through Thursday, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19...
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
theavtimes.com
LA County recruiting eligible youth for paid internship program
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has created a program that will pay the salaries for eligible interns, age 17 to 24, as they work for businesses or nonprofit organizations in certain fields. The Youth@Work Elevate program will provide 500 of LA County’s foster youth, individuals experiencing homelessness,...
orangecountytribune.com
Case count up in new report
The average number of new coronavirus cases in Orange County bounced up in Friday’s report, ending improvement shown in the three previous reports. Statistics are issued by the county health care agency on Tuesdays and Fridays. The latest report, which covers the three-day period from Aug. 9-11, shows confirmed...
Over 4 million L.A. County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering next month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline.
spectrumnews1.com
Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling
LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
Chino Hills, CA real estate market update
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in Riverside county.
theavtimes.com
Free tire recycling event for AV residents Oct. 22
PALMDALE – Antelope Valley residents can dispose of old tires for free on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Los Angeles County Public Works Department road yards in Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Quartz Hill and Palmdale. Tires may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road yards are...
coloradoboulevard.net
Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6
Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
UCLA removes indoor masking requirement ahead of Fall quarter
After requiring months of indoor masking, University of California Los Angeles officials have opted to drop their mandate as students get set to return ahead of the Fall quarter. Towards the end of the 2022 Spring quarter in May, the school announced that it would reinstate the mask mandate — which had previously been lifted previously during that term — meaning that students and families were required to mask up for graduation ceremonies, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout Los Angeles County.Now, as cases continue to decline and hospitalizations stabilize, school officials have once again aligned with health officials in...
citywatchla.com
50 City Report: California’s Fixer-Upper Markets Are the Most Expensive
Fixer-uppers may be a solution in some markets, as homes in need of a little TLC are 32% cheaper on average than turnkey homes. However, California cities buck the national trend as not even properties that are in serious need of repairs will give you respite from boiling-hot home prices. Here's where California stands according to our latest report on the best markets for fixer-upper potential:
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
