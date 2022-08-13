ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Billings Mustangs open series in Great Falls with win over Voyagers

GREAT FALLS — Kenny Serwa won his third straight decision and the Billings Mustangs opened a three-game series at Great Falls with a 6-4 victory over the Voyagers Tuesday night in the Pioneer League. Burle Dixon hit a two-run double in the second and Jackson Raper and Jordan Barth...
BILLINGS, MT

