WSYX ABC6
Person injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a southwest Columbus shooting Monday afternoon. Medics found the victim at Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road, police said. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No suspect description is available at this time. ABC 6/FOX...
WSYX ABC6
Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
WSYX ABC6
Suspect taken into custody following barricade situation in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An armed suspect was taken into custody following a barricade situation in west Columbus Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3 a.m. at a house along Hilton Avenue, located near West Broad Street. It all started after a man...
WSYX ABC6
Juvenile involved in crash in stolen Hyundai was hurt in similar crash last month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident involving several juveniles and a stolen Hyundai in northeast Columbus sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday morning. One of the injured teens also was involved in last month's crash at Fifth and Peters avenues that killed two boys, also involving a stolen Hyundai.
WSYX ABC6
13-year-old charged after accidentally shooting 11-year-old, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was charged after accidentally shooting another teen Monday evening, police say. The shooting occurred in the 600 block of East 2nd Avenue in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus around 9:30 p.m. Columbus police said officers found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot...
WSYX ABC6
Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
WSYX ABC6
Police: Car crashes into building in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into The School of Biblical Theology Seminary building Sunday night. No one was injured in the crash, but police have taken the driver into custody. Police at the scene said that the female driver of the car is being charged with operating...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for suspects who stole Lego Star Wars from Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who stole LEGO Star Wars sets from Meijer. Police said the two suspects stole from the Meijer located on Hilliard Rome Road. An asset protection detective at Meijer witnessed a man use a fake bar code while scanning...
WSYX ABC6
Safety on the minds of OSU students and families as 'move in' begins on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Move-in at Ohio State University dormitories was in full swing on Monday. More than 14,000 students will make their homes in residence halls before Saturday. OSU’s Public Safety Director Monica Moll said crime is trending down in the University District for the most part. Moll...
WSYX ABC6
Goose rescued by Westerville police officers after getting caught in fishing line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Westerville police officers took time to help out a goose in distress on Monday. According to a social media post from the Westerville Police Department, two officers responded to a goose that had fishing line wrapped around its neck. Officers Gullett and Ruth were...
WSYX ABC6
Unwanted 'side' of marijuana found in food delivered by DoorDash driver
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man found marijuana at the bottom of a bag of food he ordered to be delivered. The man asked to remain anonymous but said he ordered the food through DoorDash on Aug. 9. “I was scared at first but then again, I wasn’t...
WSYX ABC6
Girl Scouts introduce new raspberry cookie
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts launched a brand new cookie Tuesday!. Raspberry Rally will be available for cookie lovers online only in 2023. Some people might say it's the sister cookie to the Thin Mint. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor...
WSYX ABC6
Remembering bus road rules as students return to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a big week for students heading back to the classroom. That means you are going to be seeing a lot of school buses on the road. Law enforcement agencies are sharing reminders on social media about the rules on the roadways for bus safety.
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine increases Ohio Violent Reduction Grant Program by $42 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of violent crime reduction grant funding available to local law agencies by $42 million. The total amount available to law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program increased from $58 million...
WSYX ABC6
Average price of gas in Columbus continues to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.95. In Ohio, the national average price of gas is $3.65 a gallon. It has decreased six cents since last week. According to AAA,...
WSYX ABC6
Festival Latino back in person after COVID hiatus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Festival Latino returns this year and it's bigger than ever before. The festival has been on hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, marks the 25th anniversary and organizers tell us it’s extra special. Victor Zancudo is from Venezuela...
WSYX ABC6
Nearly all Columbus City School buildings now have AC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly all Columbus City Schools will have brand new or upgraded air conditioning by the end of this summer. It's been a "hot topic" for teachers as their union fights the school board for a better contract. The district gave ABC 6 a personal tour in one of the schools receiving a brand new HVAC system at North Linden Elementary School.
WSYX ABC6
Restored Citizen Summit looks to change narrative of criminal justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Changing the narrative of criminal justice. That’s the goal of this week’s Restored Citizen Summit. It’s happening Thursday at Columbus State Community College’s Workforce Development building. This marks the 10th year for the summit and brings together resources for those with...
WSYX ABC6
'This place was a house of hope,' Franklinton community nonprofit forced to close doors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "This is one of the only places I’ve ever felt safe in my life," Maggie Woodard said. Woodard said she became homeless in 2015 and learned about Jericho's Light Club. The nonprofit, which is part of One-Way Street Ministries, serves the homeless and hungry not only with a meal but spiritual guidance as well.
WSYX ABC6
Some King's Hawaiian pretzel products recalled for potential contamination
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — King’s Hawaiian has issued a voluntary recall of some products for potential microbial contamination. The company is asking consumers to throw out any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. While King’s Hawaiian...
