Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Person injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a southwest Columbus shooting Monday afternoon. Medics found the victim at Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road, police said. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No suspect description is available at this time. ABC 6/FOX...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

13-year-old charged after accidentally shooting 11-year-old, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was charged after accidentally shooting another teen Monday evening, police say. The shooting occurred in the 600 block of East 2nd Avenue in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus around 9:30 p.m. Columbus police said officers found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: Car crashes into building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into The School of Biblical Theology Seminary building Sunday night. No one was injured in the crash, but police have taken the driver into custody. Police at the scene said that the female driver of the car is being charged with operating...
COLUMBUS, OH
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Nationwide Children#Abc
WSYX ABC6

Girl Scouts introduce new raspberry cookie

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts launched a brand new cookie Tuesday!. Raspberry Rally will be available for cookie lovers online only in 2023. Some people might say it's the sister cookie to the Thin Mint. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Remembering bus road rules as students return to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a big week for students heading back to the classroom. That means you are going to be seeing a lot of school buses on the road. Law enforcement agencies are sharing reminders on social media about the rules on the roadways for bus safety.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine increases Ohio Violent Reduction Grant Program by $42 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of violent crime reduction grant funding available to local law agencies by $42 million. The total amount available to law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program increased from $58 million...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Average price of gas in Columbus continues to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.95. In Ohio, the national average price of gas is $3.65 a gallon. It has decreased six cents since last week. According to AAA,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Festival Latino back in person after COVID hiatus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Festival Latino returns this year and it's bigger than ever before. The festival has been on hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, marks the 25th anniversary and organizers tell us it’s extra special. Victor Zancudo is from Venezuela...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Nearly all Columbus City School buildings now have AC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly all Columbus City Schools will have brand new or upgraded air conditioning by the end of this summer. It's been a "hot topic" for teachers as their union fights the school board for a better contract. The district gave ABC 6 a personal tour in one of the schools receiving a brand new HVAC system at North Linden Elementary School.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Restored Citizen Summit looks to change narrative of criminal justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Changing the narrative of criminal justice. That’s the goal of this week’s Restored Citizen Summit. It’s happening Thursday at Columbus State Community College’s Workforce Development building. This marks the 10th year for the summit and brings together resources for those with...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Some King's Hawaiian pretzel products recalled for potential contamination

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — King’s Hawaiian has issued a voluntary recall of some products for potential microbial contamination. The company is asking consumers to throw out any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. While King’s Hawaiian...
COLUMBUS, OH

