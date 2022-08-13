Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg sheriff warns of attempts to steal cattle
The Trigg County Sheriff's Office is advising farmers to count their cattle after learning of attempts to steal the animals from a local farm. Sheriff Aaron Acree said a bullet and shell casing were recovered from a farm after someone attempted to steal cattle. After reports of cattle thefts in...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth bust nets six Paducah residents
An ongoing investigation into meth trafficking netted six Paducah residents. McCracken County detectives said it was discovered that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on North 6th Street. A vehicle leaving the home was stopped Sunday afternoon. The passenger, identified as 50-year-old Michael W. Stewart, was arrested...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Lyon County On Multiple Charges
A Hopkinsville man was arrested in Lyon County Thursday on charges of possessing drugs and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a possible EPO/DVO violation at a residence on KY 295 North around 8:45 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says he arrived on the scene and discovered 59-year old Charles E. Ficker, Jr. attempting to leave in a vehicle, but when he saw the sheriff Ficker exited the vehicle and attempted to go inside the residence.
kbsi23.com
Dyersburg police investigating after apartment, vehicle struck by gunfire
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – Dyersburg police are investigating after an apartment and vehicle were struck by gunfire. Officers were call to Plummer Circle around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Police say the resident of the apartment would not cooperate with officers and would not speak with them. The...
thunderboltradio.com
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
wpsdlocal6.com
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man has died following an explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, that injured multiple people, Mississippi County Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan says. Earlier Monday morning, Morgan told Local 6 that 10 people were hospitalized because of the explosion, with serious burn injuries reported. Shortly before noon, Morgan said the nine remaining victims' injuries are beginning to escalate in severity.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after leading police on pursuit
A Paducah man was arrested Friday after he led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit following a disturbance at a restaurant. Paducah Police responded to a fast food restaurant on Jackson Street, where 27-year-old Kinyare Taylor of Paducah was allegedly creating a disturbance and attempting to get into his ex-girlfriend's car.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
A house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say.
westkentuckystar.com
Two contract employees at McCracken jail accused of rape
On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
wpsdlocal6.com
‘I thought it was an earthquake’ — witnesses share details of Missouri house explosion
WYATT, MO — One man is dead and nine people are injured after a home on Pecan Street in Wyatt, Missouri, exploded early Monday morning. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says the explosion is gas related. The victims range in age from 6 months old to adults....
westkentuckystar.com
Benton Police warn about potential Spectrum scam
On Monday, the Benton Police Department warned the public of a potential scam. They said they had been notified that someone was calling, posing to be a representative from Spectrum, and offering to lower customers' monthly bills. Police said the scammer is asking for money to be sent to them up front.
foxlexington.com
McCraken County jail contractor charged with rape
PADUCAH, Ky. (FOX 56) – A contractor at the McCraken County Jail has been charged with rape on Friday. Kentucky State Police was asked to investigate reports of sexual misconduct between a female employee and an inmate inside the jail facility. The employee was contracted as kitchen staff, according...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home nets arrest of wanted Graves County men
A pair of wanted Graves County men are behind bars Friday following the search of a Mayfield home on Wright Street. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by State Police Friday afternoon in serving a search warrant on 43-year-old Charles Moore of Mayfield, who was wanted on numerous Graves County warrants.
westkentuckystar.com
Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women
A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man found dead at factory in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 that one male was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died.
'I Want To Come Home' Missing Child Texts Her Mom
Lameiya Buchanan(Fox 5 Atlanta) A teenage girl in South Fulton, Georgia has gone missing. Lameiya Buchanan, just 14 years old, disappeared on July 15, 2022. Her mother is fearful that something bad has happened to her — a sentiment that is shared by South Fulton.
TennCare fraud “Most Wanted” suspect arrested in West Tennessee
39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, Tenn. was arrested Friday through a joint effort by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for motorcycle reported stolen in Paducah
PADUCAH — Officers are searching for a motorcycle that was stolen from a home on Jackson Street in Paducah on Thursday. The Paducah Police Department says the 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of the owner's home sometime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. The motorcycle has a Kentucky license plate with the number A3M-306.
