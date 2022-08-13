Read full article on original website
Spokane fire crews respond to house fire across from Holy Family Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - A home on Nebraska and Lidgerwood went up in flames Tuesday. Crews are on the scene working to mitigate the damage. The home is across the street from Lidgerwood Elementary and Holy Family Hospital. Smoke is visible from around the area. KHQ is on the scene. Check...
Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on Aug. 7. For more details click here. Missing. Spokane. Downtown.
Spokane Police officer involved in crash while responding to call
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department was involved in a crash while responding to reports of a fight downtown. According to police, the officer was responding to a call where someone said a suspect was trying to stab a person. The officer had his lights and...
Two families lose their homes after burning letter sparked a bedroom fire at East Central duplex
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families were left without a home Sunday morning after a duplex caught fire in east central Spokane. “We’re completely displaced," said resident Jessica Thorpe. "We’re on our own—we’re struggling." Thorpe and her two children live the side of the duplex adjacent to...
Crash involving truck and trailer blocking SR-2 near Fairchild Air Force Base
SR-2 near Fairchild Air Force Base is blocked due to a truck versus trailer crash. There's a detour in place and you're told to expect delays.
pullmanradio.com
31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft
The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
City of Spokane Parks and Rec seeks community input on future dog parks
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, plans are underway to upgrade dog parks across the entire city of Spokane over the next several years; but first, they want to hear from pet owners to see what they would want to see. One of the biggest parts of this plan is to...
Family grieving after mom and daughter die in similar crash decades apart
A Spokane family is grieving after their daughter died in a car crash similar to the one that her mother died in 18 years ago. You can learn more about the Seat family's story here.
Another hot week is ahead for Spokane, with the possibility of smoke moving into the region Tuesday
After a weekend spent in the mid-80s, the heat is making a comeback in the Inland Northwest as we head into the work week. Temperatures are going to gradually increase throughout the week, beginning in the low-90s Monday, before hitting nearly triple-digits Thursday and Friday. We’ve experienced this heat before, so by now we know to stay hydrated and out of the sun during those incredibly warm days.
Whitworth University's web system is still down after nearly three weeks, leaving students frustrated and waiting for answers
SPOKANE, Wash. - After nearly three weeks, Whitworth University’s web system is still down, leaving students without access to their course platforms, financial services and more. “I’m at the end of my program, and I’ve finally reached the end of the road,” Whitworth Student Rachael Griepp said. “So far...
Spokane County to certify election results
Spokane County will certify primary election results Aug. 16. Cathy McMorris Rogers and Natasha Hill are set to advance to the general election for Washington's 5th Congressional District seat.
Crews extinguish bedroom fire in East Central duplex
SPOKANE, Wash. - A bedroom fire in an East Central duplex sparked a quick response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) crews just after midnight on Sunday. SFD companies were dispatched to a multifamily home on the 400 block of south Pittsburgh following reports of the fire came in. Units arrived to the scene within six minutes of the alarm.
City cooling shelters reactivating ahead of predicted hot weather
Spokane Public Library branches will extend operating hours beginning today, Tuesday, Aug. 16, to provide indoor cooling areas for people seeking relief from extreme temperatures being forecast through Sunday, Aug. 21. Central (906 W. Main St.), Shadle (2111 W. Wellesley Ave.), Liberty Park (402 S. Pittsburg St.), and Hillyard (4110...
Spokane Public Schools and Spokane Education Association reach labor deal
Spokane Public Schools and the Spokane Education Association reached a three year labor deal. On Mondays, there will be late start.
The sun is shining and the HEAT is on!
High pressure will continue to amplify through the week, driving daytime highs up into the upper 90's and triple digits and overnight lows in the 50's & 60's through the weekend. National weather service has issued an excessive heat advisories for Spokane and surrounding areas and excessive heat warnings for...
City of Spokane approves changes to multi-family tax exemption program
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has approved changes to the city's Multi-Family Tax Exemption program to bring it more in line with laws in Washington state. The changes were approved at a legislative city council meeting on Monday. The city says Mayor Nadine Woodward worked with City Council President Breann Beggs and Council Members Bingle and Zappone to pass the legislation.
Texas man indicted for defrauding elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man from Texas was indicted by a federal grand jury for six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering after allegedly defrauding an elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000 in 2021. According to the indictment, David Osinski, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, created a bank account...
Most Spokane students to qualify for taxpayer-funded breakfast and lunch
(The Center Square) – Many students will soon head back to Spokane schools and be able to enjoy breakfast and lunch funded by taxpayers due to a new Washington law. An expansion of the Community Eligibility Provisions program sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, is expected to provide free-to-families meals to more than 12,000 students in Spokane and 92,000 statewide.
Mead School Board meeting agenda introduces proposals regarding CRT and gender identities in schools
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mead School District Board of Directors has included the introduction of two new policies in their meeting agenda for Monday, Aug. 15 regarding civics education and revision to library policies. Presented by District 4 director, Michael Cannon, the policies aim to address two contentious issues many...
