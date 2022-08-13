ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

KHQ Right Now

Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on Aug. 7. For more details click here. Missing. Spokane. Downtown.
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police officer involved in crash while responding to call

SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department was involved in a crash while responding to reports of a fight downtown. According to police, the officer was responding to a call where someone said a suspect was trying to stab a person. The officer had his lights and...
pullmanradio.com

31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft

The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
KHQ Right Now

Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
#Infrastructure#The Miller Road Fire
KHQ Right Now

Another hot week is ahead for Spokane, with the possibility of smoke moving into the region Tuesday

After a weekend spent in the mid-80s, the heat is making a comeback in the Inland Northwest as we head into the work week. Temperatures are going to gradually increase throughout the week, beginning in the low-90s Monday, before hitting nearly triple-digits Thursday and Friday. We’ve experienced this heat before, so by now we know to stay hydrated and out of the sun during those incredibly warm days.
KHQ Right Now

Crews extinguish bedroom fire in East Central duplex

SPOKANE, Wash. - A bedroom fire in an East Central duplex sparked a quick response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) crews just after midnight on Sunday. SFD companies were dispatched to a multifamily home on the 400 block of south Pittsburgh following reports of the fire came in. Units arrived to the scene within six minutes of the alarm.
KHQ Right Now

City cooling shelters reactivating ahead of predicted hot weather

Spokane Public Library branches will extend operating hours beginning today, Tuesday, Aug. 16, to provide indoor cooling areas for people seeking relief from extreme temperatures being forecast through Sunday, Aug. 21. Central (906 W. Main St.), Shadle (2111 W. Wellesley Ave.), Liberty Park (402 S. Pittsburg St.), and Hillyard (4110...
KHQ Right Now

The sun is shining and the HEAT is on!

High pressure will continue to amplify through the week, driving daytime highs up into the upper 90's and triple digits and overnight lows in the 50's & 60's through the weekend. National weather service has issued an excessive heat advisories for Spokane and surrounding areas and excessive heat warnings for...
KHQ Right Now

City of Spokane approves changes to multi-family tax exemption program

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has approved changes to the city's Multi-Family Tax Exemption program to bring it more in line with laws in Washington state. The changes were approved at a legislative city council meeting on Monday. The city says Mayor Nadine Woodward worked with City Council President Breann Beggs and Council Members Bingle and Zappone to pass the legislation.
KHQ Right Now

Texas man indicted for defrauding elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man from Texas was indicted by a federal grand jury for six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering after allegedly defrauding an elderly Spokane resident of over $345,000 in 2021. According to the indictment, David Osinski, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, created a bank account...
KHQ Right Now

Most Spokane students to qualify for taxpayer-funded breakfast and lunch

(The Center Square) – Many students will soon head back to Spokane schools and be able to enjoy breakfast and lunch funded by taxpayers due to a new Washington law. An expansion of the Community Eligibility Provisions program sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, is expected to provide free-to-families meals to more than 12,000 students in Spokane and 92,000 statewide.
