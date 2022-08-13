After a weekend spent in the mid-80s, the heat is making a comeback in the Inland Northwest as we head into the work week. Temperatures are going to gradually increase throughout the week, beginning in the low-90s Monday, before hitting nearly triple-digits Thursday and Friday. We’ve experienced this heat before, so by now we know to stay hydrated and out of the sun during those incredibly warm days.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO