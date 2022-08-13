ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Pregnancy And Heat

Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand. Updated:...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Nacogdoches, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Nacogdoches, TX
Sports
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
City
Nacogdoches, TX
fox7austin.com

Texans believe state is headed in wrong direction under Gov. Abbott, poll shows

AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Greg Abbott. Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and Ashley Brasher, board president of the Williamson County Republican leaders, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Decker
WFAA

Central Texas team wins Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Midway Little League will bring another banner with it back to Texas. Monday, Midway won the Little League Softball World Series championship game against Delmar Little League from Maryland 5-4 in seven innings. Midway scored four unanswered runs, taking a 4-3 lead in the top of...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American
KTRE

Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation board has approved a tax abatement for a nitrile glove manufacturer which is promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. According to a press release, the company is Francis Innovation Operations. The release said Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
iheart.com

Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'

University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After

A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KTRE

Texas County Music Hall of Fame

The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

TEA releases 2022 accountability ratings

Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

88-year-old Stonehurst home up for sale in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Stonehurst was built in 1934 in Longview’s Nugget Hill by Judge William Hurst, and it’s up for sale. But what makes in the 800 block of North Sixth Street in Longview so special?. It’s Spanish Colonial style and built of Austin limestone which has...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Slim margins trigger Hawaii primary election recounts in 6 races

Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
GREGG COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy