Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flash Flood Watch is cancelled for Central and Western Wyoming. Mainly light rain will occur this evening, ending overnight. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. —————
KULR8
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MULLEN FIRE BURN SCAR AREA IS. CANCELLED FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARBON AND SOUTHWESTERN ALBANY COUNTIES... The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a. threat. Please continue to heed remaining road...
KULR8
Fentanyl-related confiscations, deaths increasing in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Fentanyl confiscations are on the way to becoming three times greater in 2022 than in 2021 in Montana, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Tuesday. A release from the attorney general's office said so far in 2022, anti-drug task forces have confiscated 58 times more fentanyl than...
VIDEO: Watch This "Tidal Wave" At Leigh Lake!
VIDEO: Watch This "Tidal Wave" At Leigh Lake! ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
Local Officials Working to Address Referee Shortage This Fall
High school football teams across the state are gearing up for the start of the season. Last week, a group of Montana high school officials met to begin preparing for the season as well. The group at the meeting were some of the nearly 50 referees that are part of...
KULR8
Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
KULR8
Montana DOC receives grant to combat the opioid epidemic in state prisons
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Corrections received a $780,000 grant to combat the opioid epidemic in the state and its prisons. The Montana Board of Crime Control received the original grant in 2018 for the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program through the US Department of Justice. The grant was then put in motion and granted to the Montana DOC to support programs within the state prisons.
Comments / 0