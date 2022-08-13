Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Long Beach Memorial faces multiple investigations after 2 patients die
Four state, federal and nonprofit agencies began investigating Memorial earlier this year, when one patient died after being given the wrong medication and another died after a fall in the hospital. The post Long Beach Memorial faces multiple investigations after 2 patients die appeared first on Long Beach Post.
6 fraternities cut ties with USC over crackdown on parties
Six fraternities have chosen to disaffiliate from USC in a push back against strict rules enacted after multiple accusations of sexual assault at frat parties last year.
Public school enrollment is declining statewide. Here's how SoCal districts are responding
Last year, the number of students enrolled in public school dropped by more than 110,000, the second largest one-year decrease in over a decade. Reasons include declining birth rates, migration, as well as shifts to private and home education.
theeastsiderla.com
A chronically absent Boyle Heights student gets a visit and encouragement from LAUSD superintendent
Boyle Heights -- Fifteen-year-old Yordi Luna had not been very enthusiastic about school. In fact, his mom, using a security camera, saw that Yordi was often at home, not at school. “I felt like I really didn’t need it,” said the Garfield High sophomore. “I just felt like I had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Compton College to host virtual information session for those interested in serving on the Board of Trustees
The Compton Community College District (CCCD) has scheduled a virtual information session for individuals who are interested in serving on the District’s Board of Trustees. The candidate information session will take place on Tuesday, August 23 at 6:00 p.m. online via Zoom. The virtual information session is for candidates...
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
The Jewish Press
Report: LA on Course to Becoming Hate Capital of America
According to data compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, 349 hate crimes were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 16.7% increase from the first half of 2021, and more than double the same period in 2020 (Hate crimes in Los Angeles rising at record-setting pace).
NBC San Diego
I've Traveled and Worked Remotely in 50 U.S. Cities: Here Are the Top 4—and They Aren't New York Or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car and possessions to become full-time digital nomads. But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I've lived and worked remotely in more than 50 U.S. cities. We run both of our businesses — a consulting firm...
RELATED PEOPLE
4 million LA County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 to 20, and will impact the cities of Beverly...
Headlines: Fruit Vendor’s Stand Destroyed By Man With Axe; George Gascon Recall Fails
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was filmed destroying a fruit vendor’s stand with an axe in Woodland Hills. [YouTube]. —Organizers behind...
citywatchla.com
Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits
Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
L.A. County lifeguard dies
A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
Braymar Wines is the New Black-Owned Wine to Add to the Rotation
More and more Black women are venturing into the wine industry. This summer, Marlo Richardson joined the less than one percent of black-owned wineries when she launched her California-based winery, Braymar Wines in July. The California mother of two named the wine after her daughters, Brayli, and Marli. The concept...
Prosecutor: Driver’s mental health deteriorated before crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, near Los Angeles was suffering from worsening mental health problems and had been involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment, prosecutors said Monday while seeking to deny her pretrial release. Nicole...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Program Diverting Homeless from Jails Cuts Use of Services: Report
A Los Angeles County program that diverted more than 300 homeless people from county jails to permanent supportive housing led to significant reductions in money spent on services such as hospital care and shelters, offsetting much of the cost of their housing, according to a report released Monday by the Santa Monica-based RAND Corp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Snoop Dogg announces ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal
LOS ANGELES - Hip hop icon and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg, announced he’s getting into the breakfast business. The entrepreneur is set to release a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and Master P said it’s "the best-tasting cereal in the game." It’s unknown when the colorful cereal...
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting near community college leaves three injured
WILMINGTON, Calif. – Three people were injured in a shooting in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Tuesday, and the shooter or shooters were still at large. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a mile from Los Angeles Harbor College.
‘Not the way our health care system should work’: Orange County physician takes to Twitter to secure special formula for premature baby
An Orange County pediatrician is making waves online after taking to Twitter to help save a baby’s life. Dr. Eric Ball has been caring for a premature baby for more than a month. The child has now been released from the hospital but is now in need of a “special kind of formula that’s very […]
Comments / 0