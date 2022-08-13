ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Compton College to host virtual information session for those interested in serving on the Board of Trustees

The Compton Community College District (CCCD) has scheduled a virtual information session for individuals who are interested in serving on the District’s Board of Trustees. The candidate information session will take place on Tuesday, August 23 at 6:00 p.m. online via Zoom. The virtual information session is for candidates...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Jewish Press

Report: LA on Course to Becoming Hate Capital of America

According to data compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, 349 hate crimes were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 16.7% increase from the first half of 2021, and more than double the same period in 2020 (Hate crimes in Los Angeles rising at record-setting pace).
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits

Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. County lifeguard dies

A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Jalopnik

Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers

Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
COMPTON, CA
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Driver’s mental health deteriorated before crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, near Los Angeles was suffering from worsening mental health problems and had been involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment, prosecutors said Monday while seeking to deny her pretrial release. Nicole...
foxla.com

Snoop Dogg announces ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

LOS ANGELES - Hip hop icon and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg, announced he’s getting into the breakfast business. The entrepreneur is set to release a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and Master P said it’s "the best-tasting cereal in the game." It’s unknown when the colorful cereal...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vivid Snacks

Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles

When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting near community college leaves three injured

WILMINGTON, Calif. – Three people were injured in a shooting in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Tuesday, and the shooter or shooters were still at large. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a mile from Los Angeles Harbor College.
LOS ANGELES, CA

