1 dead, 1 in serious condition after crash in Harrison Twp.; Suspects fled the scene

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person died, and a second is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening in Harrison Township, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>>Driver ejected, killed in I-70 crash that shut down eastbound lanes in Clay Twp. 5 hours

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Wheeler Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Officer’s investigations revealed a blud Chrysler 300 was driving south on Salem Ave. when it hit a silver Toyota Prius.

The Prius was attempting to make a left turn onto Salem Ave. from Wheeler Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>>1 dead, another in critical condition after crash involving two motorcycles in Middletown

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene, and the front seat passenger was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Occupants of the blue Chrysler fled the scene before crews arrived.

This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

©2022 Cox Media Group