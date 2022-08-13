ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

TravelNoire

Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake

It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
SEATTLE, WA
lonelyplanet.com

The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii

Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Tour the Tropical Fruit Farm at Rainbow Falls

Standing among a row of tall, verdant trees, Kea Keolanui hands me a small leaf and says, “Chew on this.” The bitter taste is slightly mouth-numbing and I have zero guesses of what this spice is. Keolanui tells me it’s clove. The aromatic flower buds are from Syzgium...
HILO, HI
Thrillist

These Are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Travel to as a Tourist

A new study from UK company Money determined the ten most expensive cities to travel to based on tourism taxes in the most visited cities in the world. The list includes five cities from the United States in the top ten, with three of those cities topping the list. Tourism taxes in Honolulu, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are the highest in the world. Tourism taxes in Orlando ranked as the fifth highest in the world, while Miami came in eighth.
HONOLULU, HI

