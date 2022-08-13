MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- GM world, today the emoji® brand and RECUR are spreading positivity worldwide as the two brands announce they have partnered to bring the beloved icons to Web3. emojis are omnipresent in today’s world, and this partnership with RECUR will take the brand to even greater heights as they launch the inaugural emoji® brand NFT collection. “emoji® forever: the first drop,” powered by RECUR, will include 2,222 PFPs of the beloved poo emoji® icon, from rainbow poo to sprinkle poo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005017/en/ RECUR (Graphic: Business Wire)

