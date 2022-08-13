Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Former Toppenish teacher faces extradition
YAKIMA – A fired Toppenish High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student and offering alcohol to two students was arrested Sunday in Southern California on a bench warrant out of Yakima County. Bertha Adriana Cerna, 40, is in custody in the Orange County Jail. Her bail...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County certifies primary election results with 31.34% turnout rate
The 2022 primary election is officially in the books in Yakima County, with local turnout at 31.34%. Statewide, turnout was about 40.38%. While Yakima County voter turnout was the lowest in the state, more individual voters returned their ballot than in the last midterm primary election, which took place in 2018.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man who pointed gun at Yakima police officer in Terrace Heights standoff pleads guilty
A man who pointed a gun at a Yakima police officer during a Terrace Heights standoff was sentenced to slightly more than five years in prison. Angel J. Ramírez, 21, entered pleaded guilty Aug. 10 in Yakima County Superior Court to a charge of second-degree assault for the Sept. 22 standoff with Yakima police officers, along with residential burglary in an unrelated case.
Yakima Herald Republic
Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence
Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
ifiberone.com
Local man allegedly involved with supremacist group found in U-Haul with plans to ruin pride event pleads ‘not guilty’
ELLENSBURG - A 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to show up to a pride event in riot gear pled in court on Monday. According to the Spokesman Review, Spencer Thomas Simpson and three other members of the organization known...
Rape suspect sniffed out, captured by Yakima County K9 in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities located and arrested a man who was wanted for alleged sex crimes in Yakima County thanks to the powerful nose and quick reaction of a veteran K9 name Zuza. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: The man in the loud shirt quietly does good deeds
To the editor — Every Sunday morning as I drive up Pecks Canyon on my way to the Downtown Farmer's Market I pass a man in a fluorescent shirt picking up garbage along the side of the road. Kudos to this good neighbor!. It's heartening to see selfless goodness...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation, other tribes call on governor to reject Goldendale energy project
Tribal leaders in Washington are pressing the state to reject permits for a proposed hydropower project they say will have disastrous effects on more than a dozen important tribal sites and resources. On July 28, 17 of Washington’s 29 federally recognized tribes sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee, urging...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge
Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars. While acknowledging the family’s pain, Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson said he trusted the judgment of the attorneys who weighed the evidence and risks of going to trial in sentencing Adrian Bueno to 7.5 years in prison as agreed in a plea deal.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Collaboration is making a difference in homelessness
To the editor — Thank you for your spot-on and insightful analysis of the state of homelessness in Yakima, highlighting this year’s Point-in-Time count. The majority of people living homeless last year were homeless for the first time — what a frightening experience. It’s unrealistic that any...
There’s a Swap Meet in Union Gap You Won’t Want to Miss This Weekend
I do love me a good swap meet. So many vendors with random stuff for sale, you never know what you'll find. The Pioneer Power Show & Swap Meet is coming up this weekend in Union Gap and it should be a great one. This event is labeled the oldest...
yaktrinews.com
Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms
TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Births: Aug. 14, 2022
Gonzalez — To Tahis Gonzalez Jarquin and David Largaespada Vargas of Yakima, a daughter, Hannah Valentina Largaespada Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:08 a.m. on July 27, 2022. De La Cruz — To LaCrissa Marie Lewis-Strong and Bernabe De La Cruz of Wapato, a daughter, Melody Star De...
Yakima Herald Republic
Things have changed in Tieton, a small town that brings together agriculture, artists and families
From a bench in Tieton City Park, John Kobli had a 360-degree view of the town square that holds a million memories. A lifelong resident of Tieton, the 71-year-old could point to any spot in the area and recall what used to be there. That orange barn-like structure that now...
Yakima Herald Republic
I-82 detours between Selah and Yakima will start after Labor Day
A project to preserve 8 miles of Interstate 82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to the North First Street interchange will begin next week, with a detour through Selah beginning after Labor Day. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a revised timeline for the project on Tuesday due...
Yakima Herald Republic
73-year-old motorcyclist dies in collision on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima
A 73-year-old motorcyclist died of injuries in a collision at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday in Yakima, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department. The man was traveling east on Lincoln Avenue, where he tried to change lanes to avoid a stopped delivery vehicle. While doing so, he struck the side of a passing car, lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the delivery van, according to the release.
nbcrightnow.com
Paws in the Pool event lets owners swim with their dogs
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is throwing the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event on August 21, from 2-4 p.m., when swimmers can bring their dogs to Franklin Pool. Every year on the last day that Franklin is open, the event is put on for dogs and their owners.
FOX 11 and 41
Clear the Shelters: Yakima Humane Society
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Humane Society has been full of animals for the past three months. This month since NBC Right Now has been participating in the Clear the Shelters Campaign, so far the Yakima Humane Society has had 12 adult dogs adopted, 18 puppies, and 22 kittens.
nbcrightnow.com
73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash. A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn't. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.
Yakima Herald Republic
Selah doctor's dramatic rescue saved friend at Grand Teton
Selah doctor Jim Zingerman feared the worst when he watched his friend disappear into a hole in the snow on the Grand Teton during their descent in June. It hardly seemed possible Dan Wenker, a former Yakima resident who lives in Atlanta, could have survived a fall that looked to be at least 25 feet alongside a rushing waterfall. Even if he did, his chances of making it back up before succumbing to hypothermia seemed grim.
