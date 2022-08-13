A 73-year-old motorcyclist died of injuries in a collision at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday in Yakima, according to a news release from the Yakima Police Department. The man was traveling east on Lincoln Avenue, where he tried to change lanes to avoid a stopped delivery vehicle. While doing so, he struck the side of a passing car, lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the delivery van, according to the release.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO