Ole Miss student’s murder was isolated event, no threat to LGBTQ+ community, Oxford police say

OXFORD, Miss. — Police in Oxford, Mississippi, addressed concerns related to circumstances surrounding the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case Friday.

Lee, an Ole Miss student, was last seen on July 8 and is believed to be dead.

Oxford Police arrested 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington and charged him with murder in the case.

“Based on the information collected to date, our investigators believe this crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Jay Lee and Tim Herrington Jr. We do not believe this incident reflects a larger threat to our LGBTQ+ community,” the statement from Oxford and University of Mississippi police said.

Earlier this week, a judge denied bond for Herrington.

During the hearing, the prosecution shared some of its findings in the case.

Officers obtained a search warrant to view social media conversations on Herrington’s phone that showed conversations between him and Lee on the morning of July 8, an investigator said. They testified that Herrington did numerous computer searches about international travel and found Google searches for “how long it takes to strangle someone” minutes after Lee reportedly told Herrington he was on his way to the apartment.

Authorities said that under questioning from police, Herrington admitted to having a relationship with Lee.

Investigators have not found Lee’s body. Lee’s family is offering a $5,000 reward, and the Lafayette County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his body being found.

