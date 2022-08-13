Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Reportedly Pulled From WWE Live Events Due To Injury
2022 has been rather unkind to pro wrestlers, putting the best of the best on the shelf for extended periods due to injuries. And just when you thought the injury bug was preparing to recede, it has threatened to raise its ugly head (or in this case, its back) yet again. According to multiple reports, Drew McIntyre is working through a lower back injury, which is why he was pulled from WWE's live events at Atlantic City, NJ, and Salisbury, MD, over the weekend.
Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Reveals Reason Why Triple H Defeated Sting At WWE WrestleMania
What killed the dinosaurs? When will Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" get made? Why did Triple H defeat Sting at WrestleMania 31? These questions are/were three of life's greatest unsolved mysteries, until today, when Road Dogg provided some inside information regarding the WrestleMania 31 match. In an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss last night's A&E biography on D-Generation X, Road Dogg was asked just what the thought process was regarding the booking of the Sting vs. Triple H match, including the finish and the inclusion of D-X and the nWo.
PWMania
Video of Referee Finally Having Enough of Being Bullied by Seth Rollins Goes Viral
A video clip from WWE’s live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14, 2022 was uploaded to Twitter by user @FabulousBoss_. Seth Rollins started bullying the referee during his match with Dolph Ziggler. When the referee had had enough, he began screaming at Rollins, who then cowered away. Click here for full results from the event.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Talks About Shane McMahon Potentially Returning To WWE
Here comes the money? According to Road Dogg, probably not. When the topic of a possible Shane McMahon return to WWE was broached on this week's "You Oughta Know" podcast, Dogg had a simple answer, "I don't think so." Without explicit knowledge of what happened to cause Shane's exit from the company, Dogg said "it seemed that something went down that was not cool," noting that it was likely "the final straw."
wrestlinginc.com
Damian Priest Says Rhea Ripley Did Recent Move To Make Her 'Creep Fanbase' Go Insane
Throughout the summer of 2022, The Judgement Day – Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley — have found themselves locked in a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It began when the trio attempted to recruit Dominik to their ranks, but their efforts quickly proved unsuccessful. In response to the junior Mysterio's defiance, The Judgement Day has elected to terrorize him and his father at every turn. One such attack, which involved Ripley choking Dominik out with her legs on "Raw," gained a high level of online attention, especially after she made an eyebrow-raising Twitter post about it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Continues To Tease Bray Wyatt Return
Tick Tock. Karrion Kross is anxiously awaiting Bray Wyatt's rumored WWE comeback. A week after teasing a Hell in a Cell match pitting himself & Scarlett against Wyatt & Alexa Bliss, Kross shared a fan-made image Monday which shows the main event of Clash at the Castle being changed to a Fatal Four-Way between himself, Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. A little later, Kross responded to former ECW personality Joel Gertner who floated the possibility of a Kross vs. Wyatt match at next year's WrestleMania 39. Needless to say, Kross welcomed the idea of such a match.
wrestlinginc.com
Glenn Jacobs Gives Big Update On His WWE In-Ring Future
After over 25 years in the business, Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane on WWE TV, has seemingly transitioned out of professional wrestling for the most part, focusing on his job as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. "I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point," former WWE Champion Jacobs said while appearing on "The Right View with Lara Trump." "I announced the attendance for [SummerSlam 2022] and it's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it."
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with Judgment Day then comes to the ring as we head to a video of the events involving them and the Mysterios last week. The crowd loudly boos them as Rhea Ripley says that they run Raw....
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Comments On Dakota Kai's WWE Return And Possibly Reforming Their NXT Tag Team
WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez appeared at the WrestleMania 39 launch party at Sofi Stadium, where Denise Salcedo interviewed the former NXT Women's Champion. During the interview, Rodriquez spoke about how she was "excited" about having Dakota Kai back in WWE and would like to reunite with her sometime down the road. Kai made her WWE return at SummerSlam on July 30, after being away from WWE since April. Since her return, Kai has been teaming with Iyo Sky in the current Women's Tag Team Tournament. Kai and Sky were the first teams to advance after defeating Dana Brooke and Tamina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Recalls How Vince McMahon Was Not 'Warm And Fuzzy' During His Stressful First WWE Year
Since returning to WWE and pro wrestling in 2016, Goldberg has enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts, winning the WWE Universal Championship twice and taking on top stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. It's a stark contrast from his first run in WWE back in 2003-2004, which, in the words of Donald Sutherland from "JFK," was not so good.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Talked Monday Night War Star Out Of Doing Playboy
During the '90s and early 2000s, a number of former WWE female talent appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine during their tenures with the company. That list includes Sable (three times), Torrie Wilson (twice), Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, the late Chyna (twice), the late Ashley Massaro, and Candice Michelle. That list could have been expanded to feature another Monday Night War era star, but former WCW boss Eric Bischoff revealed that he managed to talk the individual in question out of posing for the famous brand.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes Current AEW Star Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE
Claudio Castagnoli joined All Elite Wrestling in June, making a surprise appearance at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, then ultimately aligning with the Blackpool Combat Club that consists of reigning Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, current Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal. A few weeks later, Castagnoli went on to capture the Ring of Honor World Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor. While Castagnoli is seemingly having a successful run so far, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that the Swiss superstar would love to be elsewhere.
wrestlinginc.com
Julius Creed Releases Video That Has Fans Speculating About Diamond Mine Member's Future
There has been trouble abrewing in the Diamond Mine ever since the group was defeated by Tony D'Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde on the July 26 episode of "NXT 2.0." And Julius Creed now believes he has found the person responsible for these issues. In a...
PWMania
The Young Bucks Drop Big Hint About Their Mystery Partner for AEW Dynamite
If you’ve been following AEW Dynamite, it’s quite obvious who is coming back on Wednesday night as The Young Bucks’ mystery partner. This week’s Being the Elite closes with a massive tease. The Young Bucks questioned Hangman Adam Page on AEW Dynamite last week about joining...
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW G1 Climax 32- Semifinals Live Coverage (8/17)
CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & YOH) vs. Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs) vs. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) GBH (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Jonah) United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Aaron...
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Reveals Whose Idea It Was For Him To Squash Brock Lesnar In 90 Seconds
Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 following a nearly 13-year absence from the business and defeated Brock Lesnar, who at the time was nearly unstoppable, squashing him in about a minute and a half. Goldberg has now informed fans of whose idea it was for him to go over Lesnar in such a short amount of time.
wrestlinginc.com
Roxanne Perez Recalls Advice She Was Given By Bianca Belair At Her WWE Tryout
WWE "NXT" Superstar Roxanne Perez made her debut on the April 15, 2022 episode of "NXT Level Up." Since her WWE debut, she won the inaugural 2022 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles with Cora Jade until Jade turned on her on the 7/12 episode of "NXT 2.0."
Comments / 0