ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Cocoa, FL
Evie M.

I investigated the (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor on Colonial Drive

Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

OBITUARY: Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 10

BREVARD COUNTY – Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, passed away on August 10, 2022. She was born July 3, 1947, in Samson, Alabama. She married Rev. Millard Campbell in 1967 and together they moved to Milton, Florida. Marva worked as a beautician, seamstress instructor and home interior...
PALM BAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Sewing#Digital Recording#Lily Pad Recording Studio
Evie M.

I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive

Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
ORLANDO, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Check out the Sebastian Seafood Market in Sebastian, Florida

The Sebastian Seafood Market offers fresh, locally caught seafood in Sebastian, Florida. While browsing in their store, we saw fresh grouper, clams, oysters, shrimp, crabs, muscles, and other fish ready for pickup. People tell us their homemade crab cakes are worth trying. ➡️ Click here to see our Sebastian Seafood...
SEBASTIAN, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options

Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
vieravoice.com

Merritt Square Mall Contractors and Cocktails Event

Drink Cocktails and stroll, meet local businesses, speak with contractors, buy locally made foods, and see some cute animals from Romelia farms! This is going to be a great Networking event which is family orientated. T. A raffle will be taking place at 2 pm on the main stage, get...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
Evie M.

I went to the most (allegedly) haunted intersection in Orlando

The most haunted intersection in Orlando looks so ordinary.Evie M. (author) Orlando is a cool place. That's kind of a no-brainer, but really, it's true. You could be walking down the street on any ordinary day, thinking the pavement beneath your feet and the shops passing by are like any other, and there could be the most sinister backstory you've ever heard behind it.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

OBITUARY: Judith (O’Leary) Lapointe, 83, Passed Away Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice in Melbourne After Long Illness

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Judith (O’Leary) Lapointe, 83, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospice in Melbourne, FL, after a long illness on July 5, 2022. She is the daughter of Walter and Helen O’Leary and was born in Manchester on September 4, 1938. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Francis Lapointe.
MELBOURNE, FL
Evie M.

I searched for the Ghost Dog of Lake Eola in Orlando, Florida

The eastern side of Lake Eola where the ghost dog is reportedly seenproperty of author, Evie M. So I did a thing. The other day, I told myself I would stop saying I wanted to visit all the haunted locations in Florida, turn off the Netflix, and just do it. And I did. I spent the whole day hunting down a bunch of haunted places around Orlando, and one of them was an obvious choice on my list: Lake Eola. I would go try to investigate the legend of the little ghost dog haunting the shores in the evening.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

18-Year-Old Fisherman Found Dead Under Melbourne Bridge, Police Say

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working a death investigation after they found a 18-year-old fisherman dead under a bridge in Melbourne. The victim has been identified as Wyatt J. Johns from Melbourne. Police say the investigation began when whe victim left...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

18-year-old falls to his death while fishing in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A Melbourne teen has died after accidentally falling during a fishing trip, police say. According to Melbourne police, 18-year-old Wyatt Johns left his home Monday evening to go fishing off of the US-1 bridge north of Spiller Street.
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy