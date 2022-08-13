Read full article on original website
click orlando
First-ever burger fest in Brevard County offers best of Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Burgers galore will be served up at the first-ever festival of its kind in Brevard County on Saturday. The Space Coast Burger Battle 2022 is taking over Wickham Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., partnering with nonprofit The Children’s Hunger Project. [TRENDING: Become...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Resident Beth York Finishes Second Runner-Up at Ms. Petite USA Pageant in Wisconsin
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite. Beth will compete for Ms. Petite USA next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark interviews Beth in an exclusive one-on-one interview. ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite....
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Beach Karate School Hosts Major Annual Event at Cocoa Beach Health & Fitness
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Karate School just hosted the annual Soke Takayoshi again Memorial event drawing high level karate practitioners from as far as Puerto Rico, Arizona, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia and all over Florida. The event was held at the home dojo of...
spacecoastdaily.com
Renovation Complete on Florida Tech’s Iconic Mural in Historic Downtown Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Vibrant once again, and boasting a new batch of hidden icons to discover, Florida Tech’s downtown Melbourne mural is ready to resume its role as the colorful artistic cornerstone of the community’s public art scene. “Ad Astra,” painted by Christopher...
click orlando
Satellite Beach company celebrates Asian culture with hot sauce, chili oil
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – How do two software engineers celebrate a shared love of jiu-jitsu, their Asian heritage and good food while surviving pandemic isolation?. If those engineers are Jae Lee and Jason Rom, they make hot sauce and chili oil. Lee and Rom are the creative forces behind...
I investigated the (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor on Colonial Drive
Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 10
BREVARD COUNTY – Marva R. Campbell, 75, of Palm Bay, passed away on August 10, 2022. She was born July 3, 1947, in Samson, Alabama. She married Rev. Millard Campbell in 1967 and together they moved to Milton, Florida. Marva worked as a beautician, seamstress instructor and home interior...
click orlando
Chicken Fire owner launching new burger pop-up in Orlando. Here’s how you can try it
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new pop-up restaurant is making its debut inside the popular Chicken Fire restaurant in Orlando’s Coytown neighborhood. Cow & Cheese is setting up shop inside Chicken Fire’s kitchen, 2425 E. Colonial Drive, on Tuesday evening, starting at 6 p.m. Kwame Boakye, the owner...
I went to the "Most Haunted Motel in Orlando" on International Drive
Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
sebastiandaily.com
Check out the Sebastian Seafood Market in Sebastian, Florida
The Sebastian Seafood Market offers fresh, locally caught seafood in Sebastian, Florida. While browsing in their store, we saw fresh grouper, clams, oysters, shrimp, crabs, muscles, and other fish ready for pickup. People tell us their homemade crab cakes are worth trying. ➡️ Click here to see our Sebastian Seafood...
spacecoastdaily.com
Artemis I Rocket Ready to Rollout to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center Tuesday Night
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Engineers and technicians at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida have completed the final testing and checkouts of the Artemis I Moon rocket ahead of rolling to Launch Pad 39B. NASA is targeting as soon as 9 p.m. EDT of Tuesday, Aug. 16 for...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Magical Dining is Back and Better With Michelin Options
Magical Dining is back and better than ever! As Central Florida celebrates the 17th year of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, here’s your chance to savor three-course, prix-fixe dinners at 106 top Orlando-area restaurants for just $40 per person. Magical Dining returns from Aug. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022 with a fresh lineup, including new MICHELIN Guide honorees, as well as 22 venues participating for the very first time.
vieravoice.com
Merritt Square Mall Contractors and Cocktails Event
Drink Cocktails and stroll, meet local businesses, speak with contractors, buy locally made foods, and see some cute animals from Romelia farms! This is going to be a great Networking event which is family orientated. T. A raffle will be taking place at 2 pm on the main stage, get...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Sea Turtle Healing Center Sends Adult Female Loggerhead ‘Myrtle’ Home
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Our Sea Turtle Healing Center sees dozens, if not over a hundred patients come through our doors each year. Every sea turtle has a unique story, but we have not seen one quite like Myrtle’s. This adult female loggerhead sea turtle arrived at our...
I went to the most (allegedly) haunted intersection in Orlando
The most haunted intersection in Orlando looks so ordinary.Evie M. (author) Orlando is a cool place. That's kind of a no-brainer, but really, it's true. You could be walking down the street on any ordinary day, thinking the pavement beneath your feet and the shops passing by are like any other, and there could be the most sinister backstory you've ever heard behind it.
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Judith (O’Leary) Lapointe, 83, Passed Away Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice in Melbourne After Long Illness
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Judith (O’Leary) Lapointe, 83, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospice in Melbourne, FL, after a long illness on July 5, 2022. She is the daughter of Walter and Helen O’Leary and was born in Manchester on September 4, 1938. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Francis Lapointe.
I searched for the Ghost Dog of Lake Eola in Orlando, Florida
The eastern side of Lake Eola where the ghost dog is reportedly seenproperty of author, Evie M. So I did a thing. The other day, I told myself I would stop saying I wanted to visit all the haunted locations in Florida, turn off the Netflix, and just do it. And I did. I spent the whole day hunting down a bunch of haunted places around Orlando, and one of them was an obvious choice on my list: Lake Eola. I would go try to investigate the legend of the little ghost dog haunting the shores in the evening.
spacecoastdaily.com
18-Year-Old Fisherman Found Dead Under Melbourne Bridge, Police Say
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department is currently working a death investigation after they found a 18-year-old fisherman dead under a bridge in Melbourne. The victim has been identified as Wyatt J. Johns from Melbourne. Police say the investigation began when whe victim left...
WESH
18-year-old falls to his death while fishing in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A Melbourne teen has died after accidentally falling during a fishing trip, police say. According to Melbourne police, 18-year-old Wyatt Johns left his home Monday evening to go fishing off of the US-1 bridge north of Spiller Street.
fox35orlando.com
Volunteers organize to help escort women to women’s clinics across Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Following a recent City of Orlando employee suspension who was seen blocking the entrance to a women’s clinic, volunteers are stepping up to help escort women safely into the facility. An Orlando area mom, Emily, posted on the social media site, Nextdoor to see if there...
