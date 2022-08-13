ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Decider.com

How Many People Died at Woodstock '99?

Netflix's new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival's original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock '99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK '99? However, it didn't take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
E! News

Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. "Anne's funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It's just close family and friends. It will be small and private," a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. "This is a sad day," the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love.""Ellen felt the need...
Black Enterprise

Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her 'Internal Demons'

Willow Smith finally spoke on her father's infamous Oscar's slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn't elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap "didn't rock me as much as my own internal demons."
Outsider.com

'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg's post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
The Boot

'The Voice' Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Cheryl E Preston

Another World and One Life to Live alum Robin Griggs enters hospice

Daytime alum Robyn Griggs, was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, and now will soon be entering hospice. Apost on the soap vet's various social media accounts reads as follows: "She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,". "Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."
E! News

E! News

