Frederick Waite Jr dead – 80s pop star behind Stranger Things hit dies
MUSICAL Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr has tragically died aged 85. The 1980s music legend was behind number 1 hit Pass the Dutchie, which recently featured on Stranger Things. Frederick passed away in July in Birmingham with the band announcing the heartbreaking news today. They said in a statement: "We...
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?
Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
Kristin Chenoweth's Fabulously Filthy Answer Stuns 'Celebrity Family Feud'
"I'm a good Christian girl," the "Wicked" star said. "Forgive me."
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
‘Charmed’ and ‘Soap’ Actor Rebecca Balding Dead at 73
Best known for her roles in the original Charmed series and Soap, veteran screen actor Rebecca Balding has died at the age of 73. Following a battle with ovarian cancer, the actress passed away in Park City, Utah, her husband confirmed to USA Today. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Balding...
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
Willie Nelson Recalls Patsy Cline’s Husband Waking Her Up In The Middle Of The Night To Listen To His Demo Of “Crazy”
Is there an all-around, better country song that exists than “Crazy”?. You’d be hard-pressed to point to a more classic, meaningful song within the genre of country music other than that one, and it was famously recorded by the great Patsy Cline in the early 60’s.
Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Bust Down Star Found Dead at 28
Jak Knight's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The writer, actor and comedian was found on a Los Angeles Calif. embankment Thursday suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a coroner's report obtained by PEOPLE Monday. The 28-year-old's cause of...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS・
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Wendy Williams: Ex-Husband Reiterates That Charlemagne Tha God Introduced Him to His Mistress
Charlemagne Tha God was once close friends with Wendy Williams and her ex-husband. The radio host says Williams' ex tried to sabotage his career.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Breaks Silence After Show Makes Final Hosting Decision
Upon hearing the good news about the Jeopardy! hosting situation for next season, Ken Jennings is speaking out. As you can tell, Jennings headed over to Twitter and shared his thoughts. Jennings, one of the most prolific champions in show history, will be back along with Mayim Bialik. Jennings would...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Another World and One Life to Live alum Robin Griggs enters hospice
Daytime alum Robyn Griggs, was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, and now will soon be entering hospice. Apost on the soap vet's various social media accounts reads as follows: “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,”. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
