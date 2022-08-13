ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOLO TV Reno

WCSO search for suspect who prompted school lockdown

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect whose manhunt prompted the closure of two local schools. Police say around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a motorcycle on suspicion of multiple traffic violations in Sun Valley.
SUN VALLEY, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Deputies Seek Duo in Tool Theft Case

Douglas County deputies need your help finding a man and woman in connection with a recent tool theft from the Casino Core. Deputies say the theft happened on July 27th at the maintenance area of Harvey’s Casino. Authorities say the duo stole a black backpack full of tools. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Stolen vehicle and children found in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Jason Day. He faces charges of grand theft auto and two counts each of kidnapping and child endangerment. When Day’s vehicle was stopped he told officers he left the children in the back at the nearby Holiday...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Man Accused of Stealing Car With Children Inside

Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a car with two children inside of it. It started Monday afternoon in Reno and police say the suspect led them on a chase ending in Carson City. According to law enforcement, a silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with dealer paper plates was...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight drivers Saturday for being under the influence as part of a DUI saturation patrol. RPD said Sunday it also issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified as Fernley man in fatal crash near Lovelock

The person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Lovelock on Aug. 2 has been identified as James Edward Compau, a 51-year-old resident of Fernley. According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division, Compau was traveling westbound on I-80 in a 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination near mile marker 106. The tractor trailer-combination left the roadway to the left and struck a concrete barrier. The tractor-trailer combination went down an embankment and over the divided bridge barrier overturning and became detached. The tractor became fully engulfed in flames. The tractor-trailer came to rest on its roof in the dirt area beneath I-80 overpass.
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Sparks police bolstering school safety drills after Uvalde shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — It is the first day of school in Washoe County. Following a Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left 19 students and teachers dead just before summer break, the Sparks Police Department are being proactive this upcoming school year. At the start...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

16-Year-Old Kiely Rodni, Car Still Missing Near Truckee

Authorities are continuing to search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who went missing on August 6th near Truckee. As of Monday morning, authorities have received more than 1,100 tips and dedicated more than 15,600 total hours to the search. There's no press conference or community meeting scheduled for Tuesday. Officials have...
TRUCKEE, CA
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings July 25 through 31

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Raymundo Martinez-Solis, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Brian Calhoun, Parole & Probation;...
FALLON, NV
Record-Courier

Judge denies former Genoa manager’s appeal

The conviction of former Genoa Town Manager Matt Bruback was upheld by District Judge Tod Young in an order issued on Tuesday. “Having reviewed the entire trial record, viewing evidence in a light most favorable to the prosecution, the court concludes that any rational trier of fact could have found that the essential elements of the crime at issue occurred beyond a reasonable doubt,” Young said in his ruling.
GENOA, NV
ABC10

Search for Kiely Rodni continues week later

TRUCKEE, Calif. — In a case that has drawn national attention but vanishingly few clues, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that they had found what they thought was a potential burial site for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. But after securing the scene that could bring the weeklong search to an end, authorities said they only found the remains of a dog.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Palmer Elementary lockdown lifted

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 4:00 p.m.: The lockdown at Palmer Elementary School has been lifted. Students are now being released to their parents. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities confirm to KOLO that Palmer Elementary School in Sun Valley has been put into a temporary lockdown. The Washoe County School District says...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

House destroyed in Joy Lake Fire in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire is 80% contained and it is expected to be fully contained at 6 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area of Snow Flower Dr. where a house was destroyed. The fire mapped at 2.1 acres. There was no...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

House fire late Saturday in Sparks under control

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to a house fire late Saturday in the city’s Conductor Heights area south of Interstate 80. The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shaber Avenue near South Rock Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue. The fire...
SPARKS, NV

