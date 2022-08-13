Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
wmra.org
Nowhere to go: Harrisonburg's homeless protest loss of shelter
A temporary homeless shelter on the James Madison University campus closed today [Monday, Aug. 15]. With nowhere else to go, unhoused people in Harrisonburg and their advocates protested outside city hall. WMRA’s Calvin Pynn reports. The closing of the low-barrier shelter operated by Open Doors means that many of...
Detroit News
Charlottesville hired a Black police chief to heal. Then it fired her
The final meeting of the day left Charlottesville's police chief stunned and fearing for her safety, so RaShall Brackney unholstered her gun and held it by her side as she left headquarters one night in June 2021. The first Black woman to head the Virginia city's police department wasn't worried...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UV Cavalier Daily
Charlottesville public transportation alternatives to car-based travel highlight accessibility, sustainability issues
With recent sanctions on Russian energy boosting the cost of crude oil — and as a result, gasoline prices in Charlottesville and elsewhere — public transportation has become a prominent alternative to less affordable and less sustainable individual transportation methods, like cars. Though it is unclear how long gas prices will remain elevated, retail gas prices may continue to rise, inducing Charlottesville residents to depend on more sustainable transportation methods, such as buses, which may not offer equitable transportation for all residents.
Inside Nova
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
NBC 29 News
New principal starting at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new principal of Charlottesville High School is set to start Monday, August 15. Rashaad Pitt has 17 years of experience as an educator and instructional leader. “I think there always been kind of incremental inspirations that kind of forged me to get into this role....
Mic
What happened to Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.—There is nothing that makes Charlottesville’s Market Street Park stand out. Parks always exist for a reason. Sometimes it’s innocent, like to celebrate a city’s natural beauty. While Charlottesville has no shortage of that, Market Street Park is relatively lackluster. Located in the city’s historic district, it’s not big at all, about one block. When I decide to check it out, I damn near walk past the park altogether.
RELATED PEOPLE
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg firefighter attains certification as National Passenger Safety Instructor
Master firefighter Chris Daniels has attained certification as a National Passenger Safety Instructor. National Child Passenger Safety Certification is a program of Safe Kids Worldwide, created in 1997. Currently, there are more than 43,000 nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians with 1,780 of them being Instructors. Instructors use their considerable...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, August 13, The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Hamburg Road in Edinburg. According to law enforcement, the victim reported Edgar Uriel Padron-Rodriguez came into his residence to pick someone up. The victim told Padron-Rodriguez to leave, but the man produced a handgun and fired one shot toward the victim.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police Department investigates report of shots fired in Queens Court
Albemarle County officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Queens Court at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday. Several buildings and vehicles were hit, but no injuries were reported. The investigation has been turned over to our Criminal Investigation Unit and is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding...
Suspect wanted after using stolen credit card at Spotsylvania Walmart
A suspect is wanted by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office for fraudulent use of a credit card at a Walmart store that was stolen from a local Costco.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
Final preparations for the Rockingham County Fair underway
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tomorrow is the big day!. The Rockingham County Fair officially kicks off. The fairgrounds were busy Sunday with last-minute preparations and set-ups to ensure a smooth opening day. Much of the commotion at the fairgrounds Sunday was 4H and FFA kids bringing in their animals...
NBC 29 News
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
pagevalleynews.com
3-2 vote to ban stripping in Page County
August 14, 1986 — The Page County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Monday to draft an ordinance which would ban topless waitressing and bartending, massage parlors and public “stripping” in the county. County Attorney Rodger Smith will now write a legal opinion as to whether the supervisors...
WDBJ7.com
Sheriff’s offices looking for suspect in grand larceny, stolen property cases
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Brookneal man is wanted by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office as part of a felony grand larceny investigation. Travis Ramsey is also wanted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office because of a probation violation and two warrants for receiving stolen property. Ramsey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
Deputies investigate after body found near Atlee High School football field
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Atlee High School’s football field. On Saturday, Aug. 13, deputies received a call from a person saying a dead man was lying on the ground near the field. When they arrived around 1:24 p.m., they found an adult man deceased lying on the ground near the press box.
ourcommunitynow.com
Who are Orange County's biggest water savers or wasters? Here's the list
Hey folks! It’s time once again for our new drought-inspired game, “Name O.C.’s Biggest Water Users!” This monthly extravaganza is brought to you by the State Water Resource Control Board and the governor who implores us to slice our consumption by 15%.
wfxrtv.com
Crash closes all lanes on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers in Rockbridge County are experiencing miles of delay due to a vehicle crash on Sunday. On Sunday, Aug. 14 the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a vehicle crash at mile marker 187 has caused all southbound lanes to close on I-81. At...
Comments / 1