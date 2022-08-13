Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Jones, not Griner, is beat behind Baylor
WACO, Texas -- Perhaps it was the wrong day to talk with Kim Mulkey about Melissa Jones. Baylor had just finished a 77-67 win at home against Louisiana Tech, but the coach was visibly frustrated by the sloppy effort from her team -- particularly on the part of Jones and her other veterans. The Lady Bears allowed a Louisiana Tech team beaten on talent but not effort to cut away at what had been a 24-point lead in the first half. If not for superb showings by the freshman class, including 22 points, eight rebounds and six blocks from Brittney Griner, the final minutes might have been even more tense than they turned out to be.
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Comments / 0