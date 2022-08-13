WACO, Texas -- Perhaps it was the wrong day to talk with Kim Mulkey about Melissa Jones. Baylor had just finished a 77-67 win at home against Louisiana Tech, but the coach was visibly frustrated by the sloppy effort from her team -- particularly on the part of Jones and her other veterans. The Lady Bears allowed a Louisiana Tech team beaten on talent but not effort to cut away at what had been a 24-point lead in the first half. If not for superb showings by the freshman class, including 22 points, eight rebounds and six blocks from Brittney Griner, the final minutes might have been even more tense than they turned out to be.

WACO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO